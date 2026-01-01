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Participate in our competitions and giveaways to be in with the chance of winning freebies and goodies.
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Win tickets to the live stand-up comedy show of Randy Feltface
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Win two tickets to see ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR in Zurich or Lausanne
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Win two tickets to see MACNIFICENT, the new live show from Michael McIntyre
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Win tickets to Mo Amer's stand-up comedy show in Zurich
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Win tickets to Pretty Woman - The Musical
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Win tickets to the Nature. And us? exhibition at the Stapferhaus in Lenzburg
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Win tickets to Expat Night at Pathé Mall of Switzerland
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Win tickets to attend the TNW Conference 2021
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