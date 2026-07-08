Switzerland reaches World Cup 2026 quarter-finals for first time in 72 years

Where to watch the Switzerland vs Argentina World Cup match

With a place in the quarter-finals secured, Switzerland moves on to face Argentina, which secured a dramatic late win against Egypt by scoring three goals in the final 15 minutes. All eyes will be on the Schweizer Nati on Sunday, July 12.

The bad news? The match takes place at 3am (CEST), so you’ll need to stay up late if you want to cheer on the team live.

Want to watch the match somewhere other than on your sofa or trying to stay awake in bed? Zurich city councillor Karin Rykart has confirmed that restaurants and bars in the city are “allowed to open and broadcast the match indoors” and broadcasts at “outdoor dining areas on private property, and sidewalk cafes on public property” can also take place, according to a Stadt Zurich press release.

Venues that have been showing World Cup matches live in Zurich include VIOR, the FIFA World Cup museum and Brera, to name just a few. Tages Anzeiger has shared a full list, but make sure to double-check the venue’s website to see if it will stay open.

Other locations are following suit and are hosting public viewings at several bars and restaurants. For example, there will likely be public viewings at Bierhübeli in Bern, Freiruum in Zug, Bar du Nord in Basel and LUZ Seebistro in Lucerne.