Switzerland reaches World Cup 2026 quarter-finals for first time in 72 years
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Switzerland has smashed its way into the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals after the Schweizer Nati (Swiss National team) successfully beat Colombia 4-3 in a nail-biting penalty shootout.
Schweizer Nati making “Swiss sporting history”
Swiss cities erupted with the sounds of celebrations last night after an intense match against Colombia resulted in a win for the Schweizer Nati. Rubén Vargas “sealed the victory” with the final goal in a penalty shootout, resulting in a 4-3 win over Colombia.
This is the first time in over 72 years that Switzerland has secured a place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals. The last time was in 1954, and before that, in 1938 and 1934.
Swiss President Guy Parmelin heaped praise on the players, describing the win as “a historic step towards the final! Heartiest congratulations to the entire national team,” reports Nau.
Sports Minister Martin Pfister followed, adding that “The national team is making Swiss sporting history! For the first time since the home World Cup in 1954, Switzerland is back in a World Cup quarter-final. Incredible! The team is thrilling the entire country and is a role model for the next generation of athletes. Bravo!"
Where to watch the Switzerland vs Argentina World Cup match
With a place in the quarter-finals secured, Switzerland moves on to face Argentina, which secured a dramatic late win against Egypt by scoring three goals in the final 15 minutes. All eyes will be on the Schweizer Nati on Sunday, July 12.
The bad news? The match takes place at 3am (CEST), so you’ll need to stay up late if you want to cheer on the team live.
Want to watch the match somewhere other than on your sofa or trying to stay awake in bed? Zurich city councillor Karin Rykart has confirmed that restaurants and bars in the city are “allowed to open and broadcast the match indoors” and broadcasts at “outdoor dining areas on private property, and sidewalk cafes on public property” can also take place, according to a Stadt Zurich press release.
Venues that have been showing World Cup matches live in Zurich include VIOR, the FIFA World Cup museum and Brera, to name just a few. Tages Anzeiger has shared a full list, but make sure to double-check the venue’s website to see if it will stay open.
Other locations are following suit and are hosting public viewings at several bars and restaurants. For example, there will likely be public viewings at Bierhübeli in Bern, Freiruum in Zug, Bar du Nord in Basel and LUZ Seebistro in Lucerne.
Editor at IamExpat Media