Win tickets to Expat Night at Pathé Mall of Switzerland
Win tickets to Expat Night at Pathé Mall of Switzerland
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IamExpat is giving away two tickets to Pathé Expat Night on November 20 at Pathé Mall of Switzerland!
To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!
Expat Night at Pathé Mall of Switzerland
Pathé Mall of Switzerland are hosting their very first event for expats and their friends on November 20. Not only will there be an English-language screening of the brand-new prequel in the Hunger Games franchise - The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes - on this magical night, the hosts will spoil you with an aperitif with a broad variety of savoury and sweet snacks.
But wait there is more! What is a movie without good old popcorn? Exactly! Just half as good. That’s why they also offer you a drink and popcorn during the film. All this for only 29 Swiss francs. Book your tickets today!
Come and join Expat Night at Pathé Mall of Switzerland
Do not miss this special event. Here are the event details so you can plan your night out:
- When: November 20, 2023 at 7.30pm
- Where: Pathé Mall of Switzerland
- Movie: The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Original Version)
The hosts are looking forward to welcoming you to a night of great cinema. Book your tickets on the Pathé website.
About Pathé Mall of Switzerland
Located in the Mall of Switzerland shopping centre near Lucerne, Pathé Mall of Switzerland and its 12 cinemas, equipped with comfortable seats and the best image and sound technologies available, offer you the greatest current hits, blockbusters, comedies, family films and more. Experience the best of entertainment with the IMAX laser or 4DX experience that will awaken all your senses.
About Pathé Switzerland
Pathé wishes to combine cinema with culture, in all its forms. In addition to a varied program of films, in dubbed or original versions, Pathé Switzerland offers live broadcasts of operas (MET), ballets (Bolshoi), plays (Comédie-Française, National Theater Live), musical events like concerts or documentaries about your favourite artists, and takes you behind the scenes of the biggest art exhibitions.
About the new Hunger Games movie
Years before he would become the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.
But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favour. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake.