Win tickets to Expat Night at Pathé Mall of Switzerland

IamExpat is giving away two tickets to Pathé Expat Night on November 20 at Pathé Mall of Switzerland!

To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!

Expat Night at Pathé Mall of Switzerland

Pathé Mall of Switzerland are hosting their very first event for expats and their friends on November 20. Not only will there be an English-language screening of the brand-new prequel in the Hunger Games franchise - The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes - on this magical night, the hosts will spoil you with an aperitif with a broad variety of savoury and sweet snacks.

But wait there is more! What is a movie without good old popcorn? Exactly! Just half as good. That’s why they also offer you a drink and popcorn during the film. All this for only 29 Swiss francs. Book your tickets today!