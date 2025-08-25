Win two tickets to see ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR in Zurich or Lausanne
Win two tickets to see ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR in Zurich or Lausanne
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Congratulations!
Congratulations to our winners, Anna Milne and Nadia Afrin!
US-based Finnish comedian ISMO is playing two dates in Switzerland as part of his WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR, in Zurich and Lausanne. Here's your chance to win a pair of tickets to see one of the shows for free!
The competition
Entering is easy! Simply click the Enter Now button and tell us why you want to win these tickets, and in which city you would like to see ISMO. That's it! There are two pairs of tickets up for grabs, so why not throw your hat in the ring?
- Where: The Hall, Zürich and Théâtre de Beaulieu, Lausanne
- When: Zurich, October 11 and Lausanne, October 12
- Number of tickets: 2 pairs of tickets to win
International comedy that chimes with expats
ISMO is often called “the most insightful comic in Finland.” Now a resident in the United States, he continues to be the ultimate observer of culture and master of word-play.
His sharp writing and uniquely hilarious delivery make quick fans of people of all backgrounds. No matter where you are in the world, ISMO has an undeniable ability to make people see familiar cultural norms in an entirely new way.
Get your tickets now:
- Saturday, October 11: The Hall, Zürich
- Sunday, October 12: Théâtre de Beaulieu, Lausanne
Enter today for your chance to win
ISMO is one of the top international comedians out there, and his shows often sell out. Click the Enter Now button for your chance to see him for free!