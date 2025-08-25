Win two tickets to see ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR in Zurich or Lausanne

US-based Finnish comedian ISMO is playing two dates in Switzerland as part of his WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR, in Zurich and Lausanne. Here's your chance to win a pair of tickets to see one of the shows for free!

The competition

Entering is easy! Simply click the Enter Now button and tell us why you want to win these tickets, and in which city you would like to see ISMO. That's it! There are two pairs of tickets up for grabs, so why not throw your hat in the ring?

Where: The Hall, Zürich and Théâtre de Beaulieu, Lausanne

The Hall, Zürich and Théâtre de Beaulieu, Lausanne When: Zurich, October 11 and Lausanne, October 12

Zurich, October 11 and Lausanne, October 12 Number of tickets: 2 pairs of tickets to win

International comedy that chimes with expats

ISMO is often called “the most insightful comic in Finland.” Now a resident in the United States, he continues to be the ultimate observer of culture and master of word-play.

His sharp writing and uniquely hilarious delivery make quick fans of people of all backgrounds. No matter where you are in the world, ISMO has an undeniable ability to make people see familiar cultural norms in an entirely new way.