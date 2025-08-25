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Win two tickets to see ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR in Zurich or Lausanne

Win two tickets to see ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR in Zurich or Lausanne

Win two tickets to see ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR in Zurich or Lausanne

Competition closed

Congratulations!

Congratulations to our winners, Anna Milne and Nadia Afrin!

US-based Finnish comedian ISMO is playing two dates in Switzerland as part of his WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR, in Zurich and Lausanne. Here's your chance to win a pair of tickets to see one of the shows for free!

The competition

Entering is easy! Simply click the Enter Now button and tell us why you want to win these tickets, and in which city you would like to see ISMO. That's it! There are two pairs of tickets up for grabs, so why not throw your hat in the ring?

  • Where: The Hall, Zürich and Théâtre de Beaulieu, Lausanne
  • When: Zurich, October 11 and Lausanne, October 12
  • Number of tickets: 2 pairs of tickets to win

International comedy that chimes with expats

ISMO is often called “the most insightful comic in Finland.” Now a resident in the United States, he continues to be the ultimate observer of culture and master of word-play.

His sharp writing and uniquely hilarious delivery make quick fans of people of all backgrounds. No matter where you are in the world, ISMO has an undeniable ability to make people see familiar cultural norms in an entirely new way.

Get your tickets now:

Get your tickets to ISMO's WOO HOO! WORLD TOUR

Enter today for your chance to win

ISMO is one of the top international comedians out there, and his shows often sell out. Click the Enter Now button for your chance to see him for free!

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WHAT’S ON

ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR: Insightful Finnish comedy in English
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The Hall, Hoffnigstrasse 1, 8600 Dübendorf and Théãtre de Beaulieu, Av. Bergières 10, 1004
Interlaken Classics
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