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Win tickets to see Jo Koy's live stand-up comedy show in Zurich

Win tickets to see Jo Koy's live stand-up comedy show in Zurich

Win tickets to see Jo Koy's live stand-up comedy show in Zurich

Closing Date:

Jo Koy is performing at Theater 11 in Zurich on May 31, 2026, at 7.30pm, and you could be one of two lucky people to win free tickets!

The competition

Entering couldn't be simpler! Just click on the Participate Now button and tell us what your favourite Jo Koy skit is.

  • Where: Theater 11 in Zurich
  • When: May 31, 2026, at 7.30pm
  • Number of tickets: 2 pairs of tickets available
  • More information: available on the ACT entertainment website

Get ready for larger-than-life stand-up comedy in Zurich

Jo Koy Poster

Jo Koy is one of the most exciting stand-up comedians of the present day. He started out performing in a Las Vegas coffeehouse and then went on to perform at sold-out arenas across the globe. He connects with audiences from all walks of life with his warm, sharp comedy rooted in his Filipino heritage and larger-than-life family. 

In total, he has seven well-received specials across Netflix and Comedy Central, and Pollstar and Billboard have consistently ranked him among the top 10 highest-grossing stand-up comedians year after year. In 2026, you have a chance to see his live stand-up comedy show in Zurich, as part of his European tour.

Enter to win

Don't miss this chance! Click the Participate Now button to be in with the chance of a pair of tickets to see this great comedian! Don't forget to tell us what your favourite Jo Koy skit is, so you can be in with a chance of winning.

Age guidance: Strictly 16+, even if accompanied by an adult. Potential swearing and adult content. 

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