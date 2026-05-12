Entering couldn't be simpler! Just click on the Participate Now button and tell us what your favourite Jo Koy skit is.

Jo Koy is one of the most exciting stand-up comedians of the present day. He started out performing in a Las Vegas coffeehouse and then went on to perform at sold-out arenas across the globe. He connects with audiences from all walks of life with his warm, sharp comedy rooted in his Filipino heritage and larger-than-life family.

In total, he has seven well-received specials across Netflix and Comedy Central, and Pollstar and Billboard have consistently ranked him among the top 10 highest-grossing stand-up comedians year after year. In 2026, you have a chance to see his live stand-up comedy show in Zurich, as part of his European tour.

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Don't miss this chance! Click the Participate Now button to be in with the chance of a pair of tickets to see this great comedian! Don't forget to tell us what your favourite Jo Koy skit is, so you can be in with a chance of winning.