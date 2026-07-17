Zurich calling on residents to “urgently” report Asian hornet sightings

Asian hornets have made their way to Switzerland, and the City of Zurich is taking action this year to curb their spread. Make sure to report any sightings on the government platform.

How to spot and report an Asian hornet

The City of Zurich (Stadt Zürich) is calling on residents to help prevent the spread of a small, black-and-yellow wasp known as the invasive Asian hornet or Vespa velutina. Anyone who spots an Asian hornet or a nest should report it “urgently” via the federal government’s online platform, states a city press release.

The small insect can often be found nesting close to the ground, for example, under eaves, exterior window blinds or in hedges. From August, they build “secondary nests” in trees, which become much harder to remove.

Wondering how to identify an Asian hornet? It is largely black in colour with an orange face and yellow-tipped legs. A European hornet, by comparison, is mainly yellow/brown in colour with dark legs. Stadt Zürich has shared an image of an Asian hornet nest here.