Zurich calling on residents to “urgently” report Asian hornet sightings
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Asian hornets have made their way to Switzerland, and the City of Zurich is taking action this year to curb their spread. Make sure to report any sightings on the government platform.
How to spot and report an Asian hornet
The City of Zurich (Stadt Zürich) is calling on residents to help prevent the spread of a small, black-and-yellow wasp known as the invasive Asian hornet or Vespa velutina. Anyone who spots an Asian hornet or a nest should report it “urgently” via the federal government’s online platform, states a city press release.
The small insect can often be found nesting close to the ground, for example, under eaves, exterior window blinds or in hedges. From August, they build “secondary nests” in trees, which become much harder to remove.
Wondering how to identify an Asian hornet? It is largely black in colour with an orange face and yellow-tipped legs. A European hornet, by comparison, is mainly yellow/brown in colour with dark legs. Stadt Zürich has shared an image of an Asian hornet nest here.
Image credit: City of Zurich
Why is Zurich worried about the invasive species?
The government wants to “prevent further spread” of the hornets by removing nests where possible. Originally native to Asia, the species was first found in Switzerland in 2017 and poses a threat to native bees and biodiversity. With a bee population already in decline, allowing hornets to spread will have “noticeable consequences” on the environment.
Last year, there were around 27 reported sightings of Asian hornets in Zurich, according to Watson, and while their sting is no more harmful than a regular bee or wasp, residents should wait for nests to be removed by professionals and stay away if allergic.
Editor at IamExpat Media