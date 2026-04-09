381
jobs in Switzerland
Internship - IT Security Engineer
IT & technology
Geneva
Posted date April 12, 2026
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Golang Developer - Distributed Systems
IT & technology
Zurich
Permanent
Posted date April 11, 2026
Drug Product MSAT Process Specialist
Other
Basel
Temporary
Posted date April 11, 2026
Electronic Engineer (m/w/d) PCR Instrument Product Care Team
Engineering
Risch
Temporary
Posted date April 11, 2026
Head of Software Technology
IT & technology
Geneva
Permanent
Posted date April 10, 2026
Learn more about working in Switzerland
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Senior Applied AI Engineer (Full-Time, CH-Based)
IT & technology
Zurich
Permanent
Posted date April 10, 2026
AI Engineer – Agentic Systems
IT & technology
Zurich
Permanent
Posted date April 10, 2026
Project Lead
Engineering
Visp
Temporary
Posted date April 10, 2026
Technical Writer
IT & technology
Basel
Temporary
Posted date April 10, 2026
Laboratory Technician (Multifunctional Operator)
Other
Risch
Temporary
Posted date April 10, 2026
Chief Technology Officer
IT & technology
Geneva
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Senior Full-stack Engineer (Node/ React) in a start-up
IT & technology
Zurich
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Product Owner (m/w/d) Siemens SI
IT & technology
Zug
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
hands-on Marketing Lead Web3 (remote)
IT & technology
Zurich
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Fullstack / Product AI Founding Engineer
IT & technology
Zurich
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Senior Systems & Cloud Enigneer (80-100%, f::m::d)
IT & technology
St. Gallen
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Applied AI Founding Engineer (Agentic Workflows)
IT & technology
Zurich
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Head of Enterprise Architecture
IT & technology
Lausanne
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Head of IT Products R&D
IT & technology
Lausanne
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
Fullstack Engineer - Frontend
IT & technology
Bern
Permanent
Posted date April 9, 2026
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