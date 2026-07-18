Eurostar prepares for extreme heat with trains that can cope with 55C

After the unprecedented weather that countries in Europe are facing this summer, Eurostar wants to amend future trains so they can run in temperatures as high as 55 degrees celsius.

Eurostar orders trains that can operate in 55C

Eurostar recently updated its order of trains from models that can operate in 45-degree weather to models that can run in 55-degree weather. The decision comes after a string of heatwaves hit several countries in Europe, something which is likely to become a more frequent occurrence.

“This year, the heatwave has been earlier, longer, hotter than ever,” Eurostar chief executive Gwendoline Cazenave told the Financial Times (FT). Given the heat that Cazenave believes is more commonly associated with Saudi Arabia, the international rail company decided to prepare for hotter temperatures, as the new trains are set to be in service until the 2060s.

Preparing for extreme heat in Europe

Eurostar placed a 2-billion-euro order for up to 50 trains from Alstom, including new double-decker trains, to run in the Channel Tunnel from 2031. Fortunately, the terms of the contract with the producer allowed the rail company to change the heat specifications before finalising the order. The main change to the trains is the material used for the components of the air-conditioning units.