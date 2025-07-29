IamExpat is giving away 2 pairs of tickets to an outstanding, award-winning stand-up comedy show by Mohammed "Mo" Amer at Theater Spirgarten in Zurich.

You may have watched Mo Amer on Netflix, or you may have yet to discover his brilliance. The Palestinian-American comedian's stand-up shows and Netflix series have garnered critical acclaim. Now you have a chance to win tickets to his live stand-up comedy show in Zurich.

To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!

You could be one of 2 lucky winners!

Where: Theater Spirgarten in Zurich

When: September 8, 2025

Number of pairs of tickets available: 2

The one and only Mo Amer, live at Theater Spirgarten

Mohammed "Mo" Amer is a celebrated Palestinian-American stand-up comedian and award-winning writer. Currently starring in the acclaimed Netflix series MO, a semi-autobiographical series. MO was deemed "certified fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes with a rare 100 percent from critics and was named one of the best shows in 2022 by the New York Times and NY Magazine.