Win tickets to Mo Amer's stand-up comedy show in Zurich
Win tickets to Mo Amer's stand-up comedy show in Zurich
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- Evelina Koçi Koller
- Hatice Mehmed
IamExpat is giving away 2 pairs of tickets to an outstanding, award-winning stand-up comedy show by Mohammed "Mo" Amer at Theater Spirgarten in Zurich.
You may have watched Mo Amer on Netflix, or you may have yet to discover his brilliance. The Palestinian-American comedian's stand-up shows and Netflix series have garnered critical acclaim. Now you have a chance to win tickets to his live stand-up comedy show in Zurich.
To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!
You could be one of 2 lucky winners!
- Where: Theater Spirgarten in Zurich
- When: September 8, 2025
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 2
The one and only Mo Amer, live at Theater Spirgarten
Mohammed "Mo" Amer is a celebrated Palestinian-American stand-up comedian and award-winning writer. Currently starring in the acclaimed Netflix series MO, a semi-autobiographical series. MO was deemed "certified fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes with a rare 100 percent from critics and was named one of the best shows in 2022 by the New York Times and NY Magazine.
The series also garnered Amer a Gotham Award, 2023 Peabody Award, AFI Honours and a Television Academy Honour. The highly anticipated season 2 of MO was released on January 30. Mo also co-starred in the Hulu show Ramy, where he plays the cousin of the main character, who owns and operates a diner, where many of the show's characters congregate.
Alongside his TV success, Amer co-starred with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the DC blockbuster Black Adam, bringing his own unique humour to the DC comic. Known for his global reach, Amer has toured in over 40 countries. His stand-up specials, Mo Amer: The Vagabond and Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas, are both available on Netflix.
Audiences can look forward to Amer’s show, titled El Oso Palestino, covering life, family, and his journey as a new dad in today’s political climate, all delivered with his signature humour and perspective, just like he does on his eponymous show, MO.
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