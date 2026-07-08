Beat the heat in Zurich: Free ice cream in Dietikon this Thursday

The city of Dietikon is trying new ways to encourage residents to keep cool amidst the second heatwave sweeping through Switzerland in 2026. On Thursday, July 9, you can scoop up a free ice cream at Kirchplatz.

Grab free ice cream at Kirchplatz, Dietikon on July 9

With highs of 36 degrees celsius hitting the alpine nation again this week, there seems to be no end in sight for the hot weather. Whether you’re powering through a day in the office without AC, working remotely by the Limmat River or trying to keep the kids entertained during the summer break, there’s one thing that will certainly help.

Stadt Dietikon is offering free Glace at Kirchplatz on Thursday, July 9, between 2 and 4pm. Free ice cream is "available while supplies last!”, or in Swiss German, “Es hät, solang's hät!”, states a city press release.

Stadt Dietikon encourages residents to stay cool

Dietikon, canton Zurich, is a popular residential area in the Limmattal region, within commuting distance to both the Circle at Zurich Airport and the centre of Zurich city.