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Beat the heat in Zurich: Free ice cream in Dietikon this Thursday

Beat the heat in Zurich: Free ice cream in Dietikon this Thursday

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By Clara Bousfield

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The city of Dietikon is trying new ways to encourage residents to keep cool amidst the second heatwave sweeping through Switzerland in 2026. On Thursday, July 9, you can scoop up a free ice cream at Kirchplatz.

Grab free ice cream at Kirchplatz, Dietikon on July 9

With highs of 36 degrees celsius hitting the alpine nation again this week, there seems to be no end in sight for the hot weather. Whether you’re powering through a day in the office without AC, working remotely by the Limmat River or trying to keep the kids entertained during the summer break, there’s one thing that will certainly help.

Stadt Dietikon is offering free Glace at Kirchplatz on Thursday, July 9, between 2 and 4pm. Free ice cream is "available while supplies last!”, or in Swiss German, “Es hät, solang's hät!”, states a city press release.

Stadt Dietikon encourages residents to stay cool

Dietikon, canton Zurich, is a popular residential area in the Limmattal region, within commuting distance to both the Circle at Zurich Airport and the centre of Zurich city.

Stadt Dietikon’s free ice cream offer forms part of its campaign to educate residents on how to keep cool during the latest heatwave. The move “combines a welcome respite from the heat with important information on how to behave correctly in hot weather.”

The campaign comes as heat-related deaths during the June heatwave surged by almost 30 percent in neighbouring France, according to the Guardian. In Switzerland, the average number of heat-related deaths sits at a few hundred, according to the National Centre for Climate Services.

How to stay cool during a heatwave in Switzerland

The Federal Office of Public Health also shares several recommendations on how to keep yourself and your home cool during extreme heat, as well as the symptoms to watch out for.

Tips on how to stay cool include:

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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