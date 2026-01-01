Education in Switzerland

From preschool to postgraduate study, learn how education works in Switzerland: get to grips with the Swiss school system for your kids, prepare yourself to study in Switzerland, or continue your own education with a language course, an MBA, or a coding bootcamp.

Are toy-free kindergartens the future in Zurich?
ETH Zurich and EPFL shine in QS rankings
Eveline Rosa and XLINGUA: How a Zurich entrepreneur is closing the language gap for expats
Zurich rejects proposal to offer yodelling as university degree
SBS Swiss Business School: On-campus MBA and Executive MBA programs in Zurich
Real-world innovation at ISL

Popular

School holiday datesGerman coursesFrench coursesThe Swiss school systemInternational schoolsStudying in SwitzerlandTuition feesMBA programs
Recommended
Four Forest Lucerne: Bilingual education with purposeUK will rejoin Erasmus study exchange programmeA third of students in Switzerland have depressionWhich cantons in Switzerland speak the best English?Geneva to trial full-day schooling in 2026Why Rochester-Bern Executive Programmes are the key to career success in SwitzerlandHeadscarves should not be banned in schools, says the Federal CouncilNumber of schoolchildren to decline in Switzerland due to low birth ratesETH Zurich remains best-ranked university in Continental Europe for 2026St. Gallen latest Swiss canton to scrap French lessons in primary schools

EDUCATION ESSENTIALS FOR EXPATS

Early childhood education
Childcare
Preschool
Primary & secondary education
The Swiss school system
International schools
DIRECTORY
School holiday dates
Higher education
Studying in SwitzerlandTuition feesScholarshipsSwiss universities
USEFUL LINKS

Essential services for international students in Switzerland

Studying in Switzerland? Get your admin sorted with these recommended providers.
Cigna
GeoBlue
IMG Global Medical Insurance

RELATED SERVICES

See all our directories
Swiss universitiesEnglish coursesGroups & clubs

YOUR EXPAT JOURNEY

Browse our collection of carefully-curated businesses, whose services cover all the needs of the international community.

Moving to SwitzerlandJust arrived in SwitzerlandLiving in SwitzerlandLeaving Switzerland
Looking for a job?

Learn more about working in Switzerland

Looking for a new place to live?

Find out more about housing in Switzerland

For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.