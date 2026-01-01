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Reach your targeted customers through the most influential media platform for internationals in Switzerland.
Founded and run by expats, IamExpat Media is the leading English-language media platform providing up-to-date information, news, job listings, housing services, events and lifestyle tips for internationals in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
Using insights and data on the expatriate market, IamExpat has helped hundreds of companies from various industries to generate awareness and targeted leads for their products and services.
Expatriates are hard to reach via traditional media advertising platforms. IamExpat offers a direct channel to the growing international community of highly educated, multilingual and career-oriented individuals in the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland. With our modern and user-friendly website, ad campaigns are delivered in the most effective and engaging way, across all desktop and mobile devices.
Using insights and data on the expatriate market, IamExpat has helped hundreds of companies from various industries to generate awareness and targeted leads for their products and services.
IamExpat's commitment to value creation for clients and excellent customer service has helped companies from various industries such as financial & tax services, relocation, education, entertainment, career development, legal services, insurance, real estate and more. Here's an indicative list of advertisers:
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