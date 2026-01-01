Advertise on IamExpat

Reach your targeted customers through the most influential media platform for internationals in Switzerland.

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About IamExpat

Founded and run by expats, IamExpat Media is the leading English-language media platform providing up-to-date information, news, job listings, housing services, events and lifestyle tips for internationals in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Using insights and data on the expatriate market, IamExpat has helped hundreds of companies from various industries to generate awareness and targeted leads for their products and services.

Reaching expats of all colours, shapes and sizes

Expatriates are hard to reach via traditional media advertising platforms. IamExpat offers a direct channel to the growing international community of highly educated, multilingual and career-oriented individuals in the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland. With our modern and user-friendly website, ad campaigns are delivered in the most effective and engaging way, across all desktop and mobile devices.

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IamExpat in numbers

1.5 MPageviews (per year)
1 MSessions (per year)
650 KUnique visitors (per year)
24 K+Social media followers (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X)
6 K+Newsletter subscribers
190 +Different nationalities

Audience demographics

Age
11%18-24
49%25-44
31%45-64
9%65+
Gender
51%Male
49%Female

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Using insights and data on the expatriate market, IamExpat has helped hundreds of companies from various industries to generate awareness and targeted leads for their products and services.

OUR ADVERTISERS

IamExpat's commitment to value creation for clients and excellent customer service has helped companies  from various industries such as financial & tax  services, relocation, education, entertainment, career development, legal services, insurance, real estate and more. Here's an indicative list of advertisers:

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If you have an advertising inquiry please fill in the form below or contact us on +49 151 7529 3986.
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