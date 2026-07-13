No more half-price bargains as Denner switches to 30% food discounts

Swiss supermarket Denner has confirmed that it is putting an end to its 50 percent discount scheme and will now only offer 30 percent off items nearing their expiration date.

New 30 percent discount rule at Swiss supermarket

Denner, a Migros Group subsidiary that is often known for great deals, will no longer sell products nearing their expiration date at half price. This has been the case in Switzerland since June 22, Denner spokesperson Thomas Kaderli confirmed to 20 Minuten.

Instead, the popular supermarket will now apply a 30 percent discount the day before fresh food is set to expire. The 30 percent discount will remain the same even on the day of expiration.

Previously, items were reduced by 25 percent the day before expiry and then reduced to half price the day of. In reality, the change means that shoppers “now benefit earlier, but significantly less”, continues 20 Minuten.