No more half-price bargains as Denner switches to 30% food discounts
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Swiss supermarket Denner has confirmed that it is putting an end to its 50 percent discount scheme and will now only offer 30 percent off items nearing their expiration date.
New 30 percent discount rule at Swiss supermarket
Denner, a Migros Group subsidiary that is often known for great deals, will no longer sell products nearing their expiration date at half price. This has been the case in Switzerland since June 22, Denner spokesperson Thomas Kaderli confirmed to 20 Minuten.
Instead, the popular supermarket will now apply a 30 percent discount the day before fresh food is set to expire. The 30 percent discount will remain the same even on the day of expiration.
Previously, items were reduced by 25 percent the day before expiry and then reduced to half price the day of. In reality, the change means that shoppers “now benefit earlier, but significantly less”, continues 20 Minuten.
Why is Denner ending 50 precent reductions?
While the previous discount may have helped families save an extra penny or two, Kaderli explained that the change “allows our customers to benefit from a very attractive discount a day earlier and until the expiration date". It also benefits employees who “don’t have to repeat the process” and provides clarity for customers on what to expect.
However, many have criticised the move as it could result in more products being left on the shelves. Kaderli disagrees, arguing that “Even products that were reduced by up to 50 percent did not always find buyers.” In his experience, customers were hesitant to buy items like meat sold on the last day or nearing expiration, as some shoppers assumed they might not be as fresh.
Migros and Coop both have different tactics. At Migros, shoppers can expect to see a 25 percent discount to start, followed by 50 percent on the expiration date. Coop instead offers a 20 percent discount to start, followed by 40 percent. Earlier this year, Migros also announced that it would start freezing meat close to its expiration date and selling it at half price.
Editor at IamExpat Media