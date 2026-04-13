Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win tickets to see Dylan Moran's live stand-up comedy show

Win tickets to see Dylan Moran's live stand-up comedy show

Win tickets to see Dylan Moran's live stand-up comedy show

Closing Date:

Dylan Moran is back, and you could be one of two lucky people to win free tickets! IamExpat is giving away two pairs of tickets to his brand new show in Geneva and Zurich. 

Looking for Trouble brings Dylan Moran's unmistakable kind of comedy to Switzerland. The comedian will be performing at Uptown in Geneva on October 1, 2026, at 8pm and at the Theatre Spirgarten in Zurich on October 2, 2026 at 7.30pm. 

The competition

Entering couldn't be simpler! Just click on the Participate Now button and tell us who, other than Dylan Moran, of course, is your favourite comedian, and which show you would like tickets to.

  • Where: Uptown in Geneva or Spirgarten in Zurich
  • When: October 1, 2026 and October 2, 2026
  • Number of tickets: 2 pairs of tickets available

Get ready for joyfully cynical comedy in Geneva or Zurich

You may have watched Dylan Moran on the hilarious sitcom Black Books, or you may have seen one of his renowned stand-up comedy shows, which have garnered critical acclaim. Now you have a chance to see his live stand-up comedy show in Geneva or Zurich, as part of his Looking for Trouble tour of Europe.

Enter to win

So, what are you waiting for? Click the Participate Now button to be in with the chance of a pair of tickets to see this brilliant, award-winning comedian! Don't forget to tell us who else is your favourite comedian and which of the two shows you would like to attend.

Age guidance: Strictly 16+, even if accompanied by an adult. Potential swearing and adult content. 

More Giveaways

Running

Win tickets to A Spectacle of Herself at Circusstad Festival

Closing Date:
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR: Insightful Finnish comedy in English
-
The Hall, Hoffnigstrasse 1, 8600 Dübendorf and Théãtre de Beaulieu, Av. Bergières 10, 1004
Dylan Moran live stand-up comedy show in Geneva and Zurich
-
Uptown & Theater Spirgarten
Cully Jazz Festival
-
Various venues
Fête de la Tulipe Morges
-
Parc de l'Indépendance
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in SwitzerlandSightseeing & attractionsSwiss cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.