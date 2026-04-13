Win tickets to see Dylan Moran's live stand-up comedy show
Win tickets to see Dylan Moran's live stand-up comedy show
Closing Date:
Dylan Moran is back, and you could be one of two lucky people to win free tickets! IamExpat is giving away two pairs of tickets to his brand new show in Geneva and Zurich.
Looking for Trouble brings Dylan Moran's unmistakable kind of comedy to Switzerland. The comedian will be performing at Uptown in Geneva on October 1, 2026, at 8pm and at the Theatre Spirgarten in Zurich on October 2, 2026 at 7.30pm.
The competition
Entering couldn't be simpler! Just click on the Participate Now button and tell us who, other than Dylan Moran, of course, is your favourite comedian, and which show you would like tickets to.
- Where: Uptown in Geneva or Spirgarten in Zurich
- When: October 1, 2026 and October 2, 2026
- Number of tickets: 2 pairs of tickets available
Get ready for joyfully cynical comedy in Geneva or Zurich
Age guidance: Strictly 16+, even if accompanied by an adult. Potential swearing and adult content.