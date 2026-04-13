Win tickets to see Dylan Moran's live stand-up comedy show

Entering couldn't be simpler! Just click on the Participate Now button and tell us who, other than Dylan Moran, of course, is your favourite comedian, and which show you would like tickets to.

You may have watched Dylan Moran on the hilarious sitcom Black Books, or you may have seen one of his renowned stand-up comedy shows, which have garnered critical acclaim. Now you have a chance to see his live stand-up comedy show in Geneva or Zurich, as part of his Looking for Trouble tour of Europe.

Enter to win

So, what are you waiting for? Click the Participate Now button to be in with the chance of a pair of tickets to see this brilliant, award-winning comedian! Don't forget to tell us who else is your favourite comedian and which of the two shows you would like to attend.