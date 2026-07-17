Police arrest British driver clocked doing 196 km/h on Swiss mountain pass

A British driver has been caught speeding by police at a whopping 196 km/h on the Susten Pass, a popular mountain pass in Switzerland.

Speeding on Switzerland’s mountain passes

Mountain passes in Switzerland are widely considered some of the best driving roads in the world, with many visitors and residents flocking to them to enjoy the alpine scenery and hairpin turns. Some drivers, however, can end up pushing things too far, creating a hazardous environment for themselves and others.

A 42-year-old British man was recently caught speeding at a staggering 196 kilometres per hour (km/h) on the Susten Pass, a dangerous 116 km/h over the 80 km/h speed limit, reports Watson.

The car had a British licence plate and was clocked by police in Gadmen, Innertkirchen, in canton Bern. The alleged driver was arrested, and five other cars are being investigated.