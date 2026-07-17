Police arrest British driver clocked doing 196 km/h on Swiss mountain pass
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A British driver has been caught speeding by police at a whopping 196 km/h on the Susten Pass, a popular mountain pass in Switzerland.
Speeding on Switzerland’s mountain passes
Mountain passes in Switzerland are widely considered some of the best driving roads in the world, with many visitors and residents flocking to them to enjoy the alpine scenery and hairpin turns. Some drivers, however, can end up pushing things too far, creating a hazardous environment for themselves and others.
A 42-year-old British man was recently caught speeding at a staggering 196 kilometres per hour (km/h) on the Susten Pass, a dangerous 116 km/h over the 80 km/h speed limit, reports Watson.
The car had a British licence plate and was clocked by police in Gadmen, Innertkirchen, in canton Bern. The alleged driver was arrested, and five other cars are being investigated.
The incident took place in the same area where, in 2022, a vehicle crashed down the mountain pass, resulting in one death and another seriously injured, according to Tages-Anzeiger.
Road fatalities rising in Switzerland
The Susten Pass, along with the Furka Pass and Grimsel Pass, are known as “The Big Three” mountain roads in central Switzerland. The summer months often see the most traffic, with drivers taking advantage of good weather and iconic views.
But unfortunately, it can come at a price. Just yesterday, July 16, Graubünden cantonal police announced that a car on the Oberalp Pass had overturned and rolled down a hill.
The Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU) announced last year that the number of road fatalities in Switzerland has increased by 34 percent in the past five years. The European average, by contrast, is declining.
Aside from drivers endangering themselves and other road users, speeding offences are taken seriously in Switzerland and can result in a hefty fine. A French millionaire who was caught doing 77 km/h in a 50 km/h zone had to pay a 90.000-franc fine. If you are caught driving over 25 km/h above the speed limit, it can also lead to a court summons.
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