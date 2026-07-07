First 24/7 Migros in Switzerland “overrun” with Sunday shoppers

Swiss supermarket giant Migros has opened its first 24/7 supermarket in Herisau, Appenzell Ausserrhoden. The store was overwhelmed with shoppers on its first Sunday open. First 24/7 Migros in Switzerland now open Anyone living in Switzerland may relate to the weekly Sunday struggle: you forgot that one ingredient you needed from the supermarket before they close for Sonntagsruhe (Sunday rest). Then the usual trek to a location train station commences. Swiss grocery store opening hours are governed by federal and cantonal laws. Aside from transport hubs and small convenience shops, most stores must remain closed on Sunday. That is, until now. Migros has opened its first 24/7 store, recognising the need for increased flexibility. On Alpsteinstrasse in Herisau, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, shoppers can head to Migros any time of day.

The store opened on Thursday, July 2nd, and on the first Sunday since opening (July 5), the shop was “overrun” and saw “empty shelves [and] a queue stretching the length of the store”, according to a Watson report. How does the 24/7 Migros in Herisau work? Staff work in the Alpsteinstrasse Migros until the regular closing time of 7pm, after which customers can use self-checkouts without employees present. Shoppers can access the store by scanning their Cumulus card (Migros’ loyalty card) or validating their debit or credit card via SMS. Payments are made at self-checkout tills by card or Twint. “For customer safety, the Migros Alpsteinstrasse location is fully monitored by video and sensor systems,” confirmed a Migros press release.



"We are delighted that we will be able to meet two customer needs at once at our Alpsteinstrasse location: excellent customer service during the daytime hours and complete flexibility in the self-service area, all with a large selection of everyday essentials," said Samuel Bauert, head of supermarket operations at Migros Eastern Switzerland. The Migros store is “rather small” at just under 300 square metres and offers around 7.000 items for customers to choose from, Watson continues.