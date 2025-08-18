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Win two tickets to see MACNIFICENT, the new live show from Michael McIntyre

Win two tickets to see MACNIFICENT, the new live show from Michael McIntyre

Win two tickets to see MACNIFICENT, the new live show from Michael McIntyre

Competition closed

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  • Yasmin Hayat
  • Eduarda Santos

Michael McIntyre is back, and you could be one of two lucky people to win free tickets! IamExpat is giving away two pairs of tickets to this brand new show. 

MACNIFICENT brings Michael McIntyre's unmistakable brand of comedy to Switzerland. The comedian will be performing at the Hallenstadion Zurich on September 25, 2025 and at the Arena Genève on September 26, 2025. This will be McIntyre's first visit to Switzerland in many years, and with a completely new stage routine!

The competition

Entering couldn't be simpler! Just click on the Enter Now button and tell us who, other than Michael, of course, is your favourite comedian, and which show you would like tickets to.

MACNIFICENT: Madness with a touch of self-irony

After years as a TV presenter, McIntyre is finally back on stage, with his eye for the absurd in everyday life and the British wit that has made him internationally famous. 

On his new tour, McIntyre deals with the turbulence of recent years with his usual dry irony. Fans of his previous tours Live & Laughing, Showtime, Happy and Glorious, and Michael McIntyre's Big World Tour know what to expect: Stories from life that seem almost too familiar.

Get your tickets now:

Enter to win

So what are you waiting for? Click the Enter Now button to be in with the chance of a pair of tickets to see this brilliant, award-winning and record-breaking comedian! Don't forget to tell us who else is your favourite comedian and which show you would like to attend. Good luck!

Age guidance: Strictly 14+, even if accompanied by an adult. Potential swearing and adult content. 

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