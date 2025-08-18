Win two tickets to see MACNIFICENT, the new live show from Michael McIntyre
Win two tickets to see MACNIFICENT, the new live show from Michael McIntyre
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Congratulations!
- Yasmin Hayat
- Eduarda Santos
Michael McIntyre is back, and you could be one of two lucky people to win free tickets! IamExpat is giving away two pairs of tickets to this brand new show.
MACNIFICENT brings Michael McIntyre's unmistakable brand of comedy to Switzerland. The comedian will be performing at the Hallenstadion Zurich on September 25, 2025 and at the Arena Genève on September 26, 2025. This will be McIntyre's first visit to Switzerland in many years, and with a completely new stage routine!
The competition
Entering couldn't be simpler! Just click on the Enter Now button and tell us who, other than Michael, of course, is your favourite comedian, and which show you would like tickets to.
- Where: Hallenstadion Zurich or Arena Genève
- When: Zurich, September 25 and Geneva, September 26
- Number of tickets: 2 pairs of tickets available
MACNIFICENT: Madness with a touch of self-irony
Age guidance: Strictly 14+, even if accompanied by an adult. Potential swearing and adult content.