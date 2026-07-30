August 2026 in Switzerland: 9 new laws and changes expats need to know

Shops in Switzerland are filled with red and white covered treats, and there are Swiss flags hanging from your neighbours' balconies. August is here, and there are plenty of new rules and law changes happening that expats need to know. From new littering fines to a rare solar eclipse and financial help with childcare, here’s what changes in Switzerland in August 2026. 1. Swiss National Day: Celebrations and heatwave fireworks bans While Swiss National Day (Schweizer Bundesfeiertag) falls on a Saturday this year, which means many employees won’t benefit from an extra day off work, celebrations will still be taking place across the alpine nation. On August 1, Swiss cities will mark the occasion with speeches, parades and a celebratory drink. However, the nationwide public holiday is slightly overshadowed this year as prolonged hot, dry weather means that there is a fireworks ban across much of Switzerland. Rules vary by city, so make sure to check what’s allowed where you live. Some fireworks displays are going ahead as planned. Don’t forget that most supermarkets will be closed, even though it’s a Saturday, so make sure to buy your National Day bread (1. August Weggli or Augustweggli) in advance!

Swiss President Guy Parmelin will begin celebrations in his home canton Vaud on July 31. In the morning of August 1, he will join a farmers' breakfast (Buurezmoerge) in Lucerne, followed by a visit to the Rütli Meadow in Uri, often nicknamed the birthplace of Switzerland. E schööne Schweizer Bundesfeiertag! Image credit: Olya Solod / Shutterstock.com 2. 250-franc littering fine introduced in Switzerland A nationwide littering ban is coming into effect in Switzerland on August 1. Under an amendment to the Federal Ordinance on Administrative Fines (Ordnungsbussenverordnung/OBV), anyone who doesn’t throw away their rubbish or cigarette butts could be fined up to 250 Swiss francs.

Previously, fines varied between canton and city. The government is now standardising the approach to help protect the environment. 3. Swiss naturalisation applications go digital Going forward, naturalisation applications to become a Swiss citizen will be digitalised. The “communication between the responsible cantonal authorities and the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) can take place digitally instead of by mail,” confirmed the SEM. The new communication system, the Central Migration Information System (ZEMIS), will be piloted in a few cantons and then rolled out further. 4. Short-time work compensation extended until 2027 From August 1 onwards, the Swiss government is extending the maximum period employees can receive short-time work compensation (when insurance companies cover a portion of an employee’s salary, so they have shorter working hours but continue to receive the same pay), also known as Kurzarbeitsentschädigung or Indemnité en cas de chômage partiel.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) introduced an amendment last year, running up until July 31, 2026. The new extension will apply until January 31, 2027. The government is preparing for slow economic growth and a higher rate of unemployment for the rest of 2026. Offering more short-time work compensation helps companies to avoid redundancies if possible. 5. Sunrise, Yallo and Lebara prices set to rise Sunrise becomes the latest mobile phone service provider to hike prices, after Swisscom and Salt did so earlier in 2026. From August, Sunrise customers will pay roughly 1,50 francs more per month for a mobile plan subscription. Yallo and Lebara users will also see price increases of around 50 cents to 2 francs per month.

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