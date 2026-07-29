Geneva court halts burkini ban just as 36C heatwave hits
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Geneva public pool rules are changing once again as a court temporarily halts the controversial burkini ban, which banned residents from wearing full-body swimwear.
Geneva burkini ban violates religious freedom
On May 30, 2026, Geneva introduced a swimsuit law banning people from wearing full-coverage swimming costumes in public swimming pools. The so-called burkini ban has now been temporarily halted by the Constitutional Chamber of the Geneva Court of Justice.
The Coordination for Inclusive Swimming (la Coordination pour des baignades inclusives) launched an appeal opposing the new public pool dress code, arguing that the ban violates religious freedom and prevents people from dressing modestly or wearing UV protection swimwear to cover their skin in the sun.
Controversial swimsuit law in Geneva suspended
On July 22, the Constitutional Chamber upheld the appeal and paused the law's implementation. The ruling outlined that "the exclusion of all these people from public bathing areas could, if necessary, constitute harm that would be difficult to repair, especially during the summer months, as public bathing areas are important places for socialising and cooling off."
Five municipalities (Carouge, Geneva city, Lancy, Meyrin and Vernier) have also opposed the ban, saying that it is “incompatible with the public health objectives that local authorities are responsible for promoting”.
The controversial law states that “the only clothing permitted in swimming pools is one-piece or two-piece swimsuits with a maximum length above the knees and leaving the arms bare,” reports RTS. While avoiding the word burkini, the Swiss People’s Party’s (SVP/UDC) proposal was supported in March by 53 votes to 38 in the Geneva Grand Council (the cantonal parliament).
Heatwave returns to Switzerland
The decision came just in time as high temperatures return to Switzerland this week. The government has issued a high-risk level 4 danger warning for Geneva, Basel and Ticino, starting July 29, reports Watson. Temperatures will once again rise to a high of 36 degrees celsius during the day, with nighttime lows of 22 degrees.
The burkini ban suspension means that anyone planning on swimming in public pools in Geneva can freely cover up and cool off from the heat. The court’s ruling, however, is not final and is pending further review.
Editor at IamExpat Media