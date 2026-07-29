Geneva court halts burkini ban just as 36C heatwave hits

Geneva public pool rules are changing once again as a court temporarily halts the controversial burkini ban, which banned residents from wearing full-body swimwear.

Geneva burkini ban violates religious freedom

On May 30, 2026, Geneva introduced a swimsuit law banning people from wearing full-coverage swimming costumes in public swimming pools. The so-called burkini ban has now been temporarily halted by the Constitutional Chamber of the Geneva Court of Justice.

The Coordination for Inclusive Swimming (la Coordination pour des baignades inclusives) launched an appeal opposing the new public pool dress code, arguing that the ban violates religious freedom and prevents people from dressing modestly or wearing UV protection swimwear to cover their skin in the sun.

Controversial swimsuit law in Geneva suspended

On July 22, the Constitutional Chamber upheld the appeal and paused the law's implementation. The ruling outlined that "the exclusion of all these people from public bathing areas could, if necessary, constitute harm that would be difficult to repair, especially during the summer months, as public bathing areas are important places for socialising and cooling off."