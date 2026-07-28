12 Swiss cantons totally ban fireworks for National Day 2026

Swiss National Day celebrations are going to look a little different this year, as several cantons have totally banned fireworks due to an ongoing drought. Here’s what you need to know about the August 1 fire ban in Switzerland. High forest fire risk across Switzerland The anniversary of the founding of the Swiss Confederation on August 1 often goes off with a bang, as most Swiss cities host fireworks displays and parties to mark the occasion. This year, thanks to unusually hot weather and a lack of rain, many cantons have banned fireworks entirely. As of Monday, July 27, the risk of forest fires is at the highest or second-highest level in 25 of the 26 cantons in Switzerland, according to the Federal Office for the Environment (BAFU). As a result, all cantons have announced either a total fire ban throughout the canton or in and near forests, meaning that you cannot, for example, use charcoal BBQs, dispose of cigarettes or light a fire.

The Swiss police and fire departments take fire bans seriously, and anyone who breaks them may face prosecution. Where is a Swiss National Day 2026 fireworks ban in place? Rules on what is allowed on Swiss National Day in 2026 vary across the country, at the cantonal, city, and municipality (Gemeinde) levels, making things a little confusing. In the 12 cantons which have a total fire ban (Absolutes Feuerverbot) in place, setting off fireworks is not allowed. This applies to Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt, Freiburg, Glarus, Graubünden, Jura, Neuchâtel, St. Gallen, Ticino, Uri, Vaud and Valais. Even in cantons that have a fire ban in or near forests, extra restrictions are now in place. This includes Bern, Obwalden, Nidwalden, Lucerne, Solothurn, Schaffhausen, Thurgau, Appenzell Ausserrhoden and Appenzell Innerrhoden.

In Geneva, private fireworks are only allowed under strict circumstances. Only in cantons Zug, Zurich and Aargau are fireworks not yet totally banned, according to Watson. While canton Zurich has restrictions in place near forests, Zurich city has announced that setting off fireworks and lighting bonfires is not allowed. “The situation is critical and is further restricting the use of fire as a preventative measure,” wrote Zurich city in a press release. For the most up-to-date guidance on where you live, check the BAFU’s website or your local council website. What’s permitted on Swiss National Day? While the fire bans help to ensure safety and aim to protect the environment, the rules will “change the character of our national holiday” in 2026, wrote Blick. However, many cities will still come alive with celebrations on Saturday, and several public leaders are expected to give speeches at events across the country.