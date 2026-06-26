Swiss residents face 2.000-franc fine for violating drought measures
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The prolonged heatwave gripping Switzerland is forcing some towns to take action. Anyone looking to water plants, wash a car, or fill up a pool in a small town in Aargau faces a hefty 2.000-Swiss franc fine.
Water fine is causing a stir in this Swiss town
While water conservation during periods of prolonged heat and limited rain may be common practice in the alpine nation, one town is willing to raise the stakes for anyone looking to risk using that extra bit of water.
Fahrwangen, a small town near Lake Hallwil in Aargau, has introduced restrictions on water use, banning residents from watering lawns and plants, filling pools, and washing cars. Anyone who violates the ban will face a fine of up to 2.000 francs, according to a town press release.
The reason for the measure is to conserve water resources “due to ongoing drought”. The municipality wants to ensure the supply of drinking water and firefighting reserves by reducing use.
The ban is causing a stir among locals, according to a 20 Minuten report. “A ban with a 2.000 franc fine is pretty steep,” says Ursi, while Anna finds the penalty “a bit extreme.” "They're building like crazy here, but you don't see any rainwater reservoirs. That wouldn't be a big deal and would ease the situation in the future,” continued Anna.
Switzerland is facing a drought
Fahrwangen isn’t the only town to introduce preventative measures. Other municipalities have begun restricting water use, including towns in Fribourg, St. Gallen and Bern.
The Federal Office for the Environment (Bundesamt für Umwelt/BAFU) expects other areas to follow suit, according to 20 Minuten. The BAFU has also released some FAQs on the current drought and water situation in Switzerland.
Meteorologist Peter Wick explained that a particularly dry spring is adding to the drought being felt across much of the country. "In large parts of Switzerland, the situation is classified as 'very dry' or even 'extremely dry',” explained Wick.
With no concrete end in sight for this bout of extreme heat, many may be waiting patiently to hear when we might get some cooler weather again. Wick also explained that “a longer period of precipitation would be necessary to sustainably alleviate the drought.”
Editor at IamExpat Media