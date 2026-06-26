Swiss residents face 2.000-franc fine for violating drought measures

The prolonged heatwave gripping Switzerland is forcing some towns to take action. Anyone looking to water plants, wash a car, or fill up a pool in a small town in Aargau faces a hefty 2.000-Swiss franc fine.

Water fine is causing a stir in this Swiss town

While water conservation during periods of prolonged heat and limited rain may be common practice in the alpine nation, one town is willing to raise the stakes for anyone looking to risk using that extra bit of water.

Fahrwangen, a small town near Lake Hallwil in Aargau, has introduced restrictions on water use, banning residents from watering lawns and plants, filling pools, and washing cars. Anyone who violates the ban will face a fine of up to 2.000 francs, according to a town press release.

The reason for the measure is to conserve water resources “due to ongoing drought”. The municipality wants to ensure the supply of drinking water and firefighting reserves by reducing use.