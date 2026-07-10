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Highest-level drought warning in place across much of Switzerland

Highest-level drought warning in place across much of Switzerland

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By Clara Bousfield

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As heatwaves continue to sweep across Switzerland, the government has issued the highest-level drought warning (level 4/extremely dry) for most of the country, along with several absolute fire bans.

Switzerland faces its “most severe drought”

Prolonged dry, hot weather and minimal rainfall are beginning to cause problems for Switzerland, with Tages-Anzeiger describing the situation as “the most severe drought since records began”. 

According to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss), a level 4 drought warning has been issued for all of Switzerland, except for parts of Ticino and Graubünden. The National Drought Platform (Nationale Trockenheitsplatform) has issued similar warnings, last updated on July 5.

The government’s National Hazards Portal defines a drought as “exceptionally dry conditions, unusually so for the climate, which pose a challenge for authorities, sectors, and ultimately the general population.”

There has been between 40 and 68 percent less rain than usual, and despite recent heavy thunderstorms, soil is extremely dry, and groundwater is currently “slightly to extremely low”.

Drought (Trockenheit) can have widespread effects on many parts of the country, from drinking water supply to energy and electricity production, agriculture, shipping and transport reliant on rivers, and animal habitats. 

What restrictions are in place during a drought in Switzerland?

Cantons and local municipalities may start to introduce restrictions to ensure the water supply is guaranteed. In hard-hit regions across the Swiss Plateau and Central Switzerland, restrictions are already in place, such as bans on washing cars, watering gardens and filling private swimming pools.

The government recommends that, in the first instance, residents should check the drought platform or their local authority website for the latest information in their area. Water resources should be used sparingly. 

Local rules may include restrictions on where you can swim to protect local wildlife that have limited water, and in extreme cases, limits on how many litres of water a household can consume a day. Cities and towns may also switch off public drinking fountains. 

Swiss cantons issue absolute fire bans

The extreme dry spell is also increasing the risk of forest fires, which can spread fast and be difficult to control. 

The government has issued a level 4 forest fire danger warning for cantons Zurich, Lucerne, Schaffhausen, Basel, Geneva and St. Gallen. A level 3 is in place for several other cantons. Chur and parts of Valais face a level 5 danger warning, the highest possible. 

Cantons like Schwyz, Uri, and Lucerne have introduced absolute fire bans both in forests and within 50 meters of forest edges.

When a danger warning is in place, do not light matches, campfires, barbecues or cigarettes. Check your local authority’s website for detailed information and guidance. 

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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