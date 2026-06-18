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Geneva fathers could get 8 weeks paid leave after gov't u-turn

Geneva fathers could get 8 weeks paid leave after gov't u-turn

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By Clara Bousfield

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Geneva has moved closer to expanding paid parental leave to a total of 24 weeks after the Council of States reversed its opposition to a proposal passed by voters. Parents could get 16 weeks of maternity leave and eight weeks of paternity leave.

Geneva parental leave changes get the go-ahead

The introduction of eight weeks of paternity leave is looking more likely for families in the canton of Geneva. The upper chamber of the Swiss Parliament has changed its decision that blocked an amendment to the canton’s parental leave allowance, reports Watson.

While the National Council still has to vote on the matter, it is looking more likely that the change can go ahead. According to a Council of States press release, the government body has “now guaranteed the Geneva provisions on cantonal insurance for maternity and the other parent, as well as in cases of adoption”. 

Cantons previously clashed with federal law

In a 2023 Geneva referendum, voters passed the Green Liberals’ proposal “For parental leave now!” (“Pour un congé parental maintenant!”) with 57,9 percent of the vote. The initiative would add to the 16 weeks of maternity leave provided in Geneva by offering eight weeks of paternity leave. 

Swiss parental leave at the federal level currently consists of 14 weeks of paid maternity leave and two weeks of paid paternity leave. 

Despite being approved by voters, the Swiss government announced in 2024 that the plan could not be introduced because it clashed with federal laws. In particular, the law on loss-of-earnings allowances (i.e., cantons did not have the authority to finance paternity leave as an insurance benefit).

“The cantons lack the authority to introduce an insurance scheme financed by equal contributions from employers and employees,” stated the Council of States.

Since then, parliament has amended the Federal Law on Parental Leave (LAPG) to expand cantonal powers, paving the way for cantons to potentially amend parental leave going forward.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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