Geneva fathers could get 8 weeks paid leave after gov't u-turn

Geneva has moved closer to expanding paid parental leave to a total of 24 weeks after the Council of States reversed its opposition to a proposal passed by voters. Parents could get 16 weeks of maternity leave and eight weeks of paternity leave.

Geneva parental leave changes get the go-ahead

The introduction of eight weeks of paternity leave is looking more likely for families in the canton of Geneva. The upper chamber of the Swiss Parliament has changed its decision that blocked an amendment to the canton’s parental leave allowance, reports Watson.

While the National Council still has to vote on the matter, it is looking more likely that the change can go ahead. According to a Council of States press release, the government body has “now guaranteed the Geneva provisions on cantonal insurance for maternity and the other parent, as well as in cases of adoption”.

Cantons previously clashed with federal law

In a 2023 Geneva referendum, voters passed the Green Liberals’ proposal “For parental leave now!” (“Pour un congé parental maintenant!”) with 57,9 percent of the vote. The initiative would add to the 16 weeks of maternity leave provided in Geneva by offering eight weeks of paternity leave.