Liquid limit at Zurich Airport increases to 2 litres on June 26

Passengers flying from Zurich Airport can carry liquid containers with a capacity of up to two litres in hand luggage from Friday, June 26, 2026.

New CT scanners eliminate the 100ml rule

Airport security is quite often a juggling act: you’re downing your last drop of water, taking out your bag of liquids, and wondering if you need to remove your shoes. For passengers heading through security at Zurich Airport, things are about to get a little easier.

The airport has announced that it is expanding the liquid limit for hand luggage, thanks to newly installed CT scanners. From Friday, passengers can carry liquid containers with a capacity of up to two litres, an increase from the 100ml limit at many airports.

Furthermore, liquids and electronic devices no longer need to be removed from hand luggage when passing through security, and liquids do not need to be in a separate, see-through bag.