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Liquid limit at Zurich Airport increases to 2 litres on June 26

Liquid limit at Zurich Airport increases to 2 litres on June 26

Image credit: Zurich Airport

By Clara Bousfield

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Passengers flying from Zurich Airport can carry liquid containers with a capacity of up to two litres in hand luggage from Friday, June 26, 2026. 

New CT scanners eliminate the 100ml rule

Airport security is quite often a juggling act: you’re downing your last drop of water, taking out your bag of liquids, and wondering if you need to remove your shoes. For passengers heading through security at Zurich Airport, things are about to get a little easier.

The airport has announced that it is expanding the liquid limit for hand luggage, thanks to newly installed CT scanners. From Friday, passengers can carry liquid containers with a capacity of up to two litres, an increase from the 100ml limit at many airports.

Furthermore, liquids and electronic devices no longer need to be removed from hand luggage when passing through security, and liquids do not need to be in a separate, see-through bag.

The new allowance applies to “passengers whose journey begins in Zurich and who are checked in the security control building”, states the airport in a recent press release.

There are some caveats to the rule; for example, double-walled bottles (such as thermos flasks) must be emptied. Transfer passengers will need to follow previous regulations: liquids are limited to 100ml and must be in a clear bag with a total maximum capacity of one litre.

A bag going through a security check at an airport

Image credit: Shutterstock.com

Image credit: Zurich Airport

Security enhancements to improve passenger experience

The airport has been installing CT scanners for security since the end of last year, a process that caused a bit of a stir as security wait times temporarily increased

Speaking about the new technology, Roman Jung, project manager at Zurich Airport, said: “The work is currently in its final phase. From Friday onwards, conventional screening devices will no longer be in use. After the conversion, all 26 screening lanes in the security control building will be equipped with the new technology.” 

The overall aim of the improvements is to “make security checks more pleasant for passengers”, and will also benefit employees. The expanded rules mean that the security process will be simpler and “significantly more convenien[t]”, according to the press release.

Quicker, simpler security processes will likely be a welcome change, as the airport has frequently recorded record-breaking passenger numbers in recent years. 

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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