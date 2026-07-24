Switzerland to introduce 250-franc littering fine on August 1

Swiss residents will know that there are many rules and regulations when it comes to living in Switzerland, and recycling and littering are no exception. The government is set to introduce new nationwide littering fines starting on Swiss National Day.

Standardised littering fines across Switzerland

From August 1, 2026, the government is standardising littering fines across Switzerland. Anyone who, for example, throws empty packaging, a bottle or a cigarette on the ground rather than in a bin could be fined. Depending on the circumstances and how much has been thrown away, offenders may have to pay up to 250 Swiss francs.

Littering fines in Switzerland previously varied from canton to town and municipality. Going forward, one rule will apply across the whole country.

The change is part of a Federal Office for the Environment (BAFU) overhaul of Switzerland’s packaging, waste and recycling rules, previously known as the 2000 ordinance. The new ordinance being introduced aims to “reduce the environmental impact of packaging", explains a government press release.