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Switzerland to introduce 250-franc littering fine on August 1

Switzerland to introduce 250-franc littering fine on August 1

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By Clara Bousfield

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Swiss residents will know that there are many rules and regulations when it comes to living in Switzerland, and recycling and littering are no exception. The government is set to introduce new nationwide littering fines starting on Swiss National Day.

Standardised littering fines across Switzerland

From August 1, 2026, the government is standardising littering fines across Switzerland. Anyone who, for example, throws empty packaging, a bottle or a cigarette on the ground rather than in a bin could be fined. Depending on the circumstances and how much has been thrown away, offenders may have to pay up to 250 Swiss francs. 

Littering fines in Switzerland previously varied from canton to town and municipality. Going forward, one rule will apply across the whole country.  

The change is part of a Federal Office for the Environment (BAFU) overhaul of Switzerland’s packaging, waste and recycling rules, previously known as the 2000 ordinance. The new ordinance being introduced aims to “reduce the environmental impact of packaging", explains a government press release.

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What's changing for plastic recycling in Switzerland?

Starting in 2027, the government is also changing rules about plastic packaging and recycling, which will make it easier for residents to recycle. 

Swiss supermarkets will be required to offer recycling points for certain plastic and drinks cartons. From the Ökihöfe to the RecyPac launched in 2025, improvements may come as a relief to expats who find the current system confusing. A report has previously even described the country's recycling system as "overwhelming" for expats

Manufacturers will also have to hit new targets: 55 percent of plastic packaging and 70 percent of beverage cartons must be recycled. 

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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