Swiss petition to extend maternity leave to 6 months submitted to gov’t

A petition to extend Swiss paid maternity leave from 14 weeks to six months has been submitted to parliament with 110.000 signatures.

Extended maternity leave gathers support in Switzerland

A Swiss petition to extend maternity leave from 14 weeks to six months has gathered 109.888 signatures and been submitted to the government. The initiative “Verlängerung Mutterschaftsurlaub" or “Extension of Maternity Leave” was started by Melanie Jesika Sulzer and supported by Campax, an organisation that campaigns for a “just and ecological Switzerland”.

The proposal aims to create a “more family-friendly Switzerland” by giving mothers almost double the amount of maternity leave than what’s currently offered. Doing so will benefit both mothers' and newborns' health, strengthen early bonding, and reduce stress for families, reports SRF.

There would be a financial benefit for families as well, given that Switzerland has some of the highest childcare costs in Europe.