Swiss Greens propose 80 km/h motorway limit as fuel prices rise 13%

With the Strait of Hormuz closure causing energy prices to rise across Europe, the Greens have suggested several measures to reduce energy use in Switzerland.

Greens propose 80 km/h motorway speed limit to cut fuel use

According to the political party, the speed limit on all motorways in Switzerland should be reduced from 120 kilometres per hour (km/h) to 80 km/h to help reduce petrol and diesel use. According to 20 Minuten, this is not the first time the suggestion has been put forward by the Greens.

In fact, the Federal Roads Office (ASTRA) has previously discussed the benefits of lower speed limits on Swiss motorways in helping aid the flow of traffic. Many roads now implement variable speed limits to help during busier periods.

The Greens’ president Lisa Mazzone argues that the energy crisis is highlighting “how dependent we are” on fuel and that the “bourgeois majority” has not done enough to make the country more resilient in a crisis.