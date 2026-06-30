July 2026: 9 changes expats need to know about in Switzerland

While we patiently wait to see what the weather brings this month in Switzerland, there are plenty of other confirmed changes happening in July that you need to know about. From driving and road rules to tweaks to health insurance, here’s a breakdown of what’s changing in July, 2026: 1. Non-violent parenting enshrined in law As of July 1, parents in Switzerland must raise children without using violence. While violence against children is already prohibited by law, ensuring non-violent parenting has also now been added to the Civil Code (Zivilgesetzbuches/ZGB). The amendment to the ZGB “sends a clear signal to society: violence in upbringing, particularly corporal punishment and other forms of degrading treatment of children, will not be tolerated,” states a government press release. Cantons must also make it easier for parents to access support services. 2. Drivers face 200 franc-fine for undertaking Switzerland’s roads are known to get a little congested, particularly during the summer. Starting July 1, drivers passing another car using the right lane of a motorway (i.e. undertaking) will face a 200 Swiss franc fine. While the offence could previously lead to criminal charges, changes to the law now simplify the process and aim to make the roads safer.

Other instances on the road may also now lead to a fine, including overtaking on the right on main roads (140 franc fine) and driving the wrong way around traffic islands (Verkehrsinseln) or dividers (100 franc fine). 3. Circuit racing returns to Switzerland In other driving-related news, as of July 1, the government is lifting a ban on organised circuit racing on Swiss roads. The ban came into place after 80 people watching a closed-circuit race in Le Mans died in 1955. Cantons will now bear the responsibility for overseeing future road racing events, although all events must meet strict safety and environmental protection requirements. If you're a car racing enthusiast, keep your eyes peeled as there may be more events coming to Switzerland soon! Private, unauthorised street racing remains illegal. 4. New road signs coming to Switzerland in July The government has revised the Signage Ordinance (die Signalisationsverordnung), meaning that from July 1, signs on roads and footpaths in Switzerland are set to become more standardised. The change should make it easier for walkers, cyclists and history-lovers to get around.

Changes include making cycle paths clearer, indicated by white lettering on a red background, as well as more signs for hikers (the yellow Wanderweg signs). There will also be extra instalments at popular tourist destinations and clearer rules for what languages should be used on road signs in towns across the country. You can read the full rules on the government website. Alongside clearer signage, road markings will also be standardised. For example, cycle lanes located at particularly dangerous junctions will be red and electric car charging stations will be highlighted in green. Image credit: Remo Peer / Shutterstock.com

5. Changes to when animals can be transported in Switzerland In the last driving-related update this month, the government has amended rules on transporting animals. Starting July 1, animals can be transported at nighttime as well as on Sundays and public holidays. This was previously banned under the Sonntags- und Nachtfahrverbot law. The amendment aims to protect animal welfare by avoiding higher temperatures by driving at night and longer journey times caused by traffic during the day on Swiss roads. 6. Fraud measures against calls to Swiss numbers Action is being taken to help identify fraudulent or spoof phone calls. From July 1, calls to a Swiss mobile phone number from abroad must be “specially marked” by network providers, reports Watson. If a provider is unable to mark the call, then they must either block it or remove the number so it shows on a mobile as an anonymous call. 7. B asic health insurance to cover health apps Basic health insurance will now cover the cost of mental health apps (also known as digital health applications/DGA) that can be used alongside other options to treat depression. Apps like Deprexis can be prescribed by a doctor and are a “scientifically tested digital therapy for adults with depression”. 8. Health insurance companies can disclose cheapest treatment The government has also tweaked regulations that impact health insurance companies. From July 1, health insurance providers can advise insured individuals which treatment or medication is the cheapest. This includes, for example, advising to switch to a generic prescription rather than a branded, often more expensive drug. Furthermore, laboratories conducting analyses for a doctor will no longer be able to charge service fees, and the cost of the highest-revenue analysis items will be reduced. Together, these two changes will lead to yearly savings of around 85 million Swiss francs for mandatory health insurance, Watson continues, and should reduce health insurance premiums for residents in the future.