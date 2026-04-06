Are toy-free kindergartens the future in Zurich?

Since 2021, 54 kindergarten classes have participated in the Canton Zurich’s toy-free kindergarten trial. According to the city's Centre for Addiction Prevention, this will teach children to regulate their consumer habits.

Swiss kindergartens perform toy-free trial

Currently, 21 kindergarten classes in Zurich are testing the effects of toy-free learning environments on the development of children. For eight to 10 weeks, kids play independently with available materials: tables, chairs, boxes and nature.

Under the guidance of the Centre for Addiction Prevention, teachers are encouraged to give kids as much freedom as possible in their choice of entertainment, and to only intervene when necessary. The trial pursues the question of how children become more creative, independent and social without access to toys.

According to the City of Zurich, children develop important skills when toys are removed from their environment. They learn how to express and regulate emotions and needs, while engaging with each other, rather than with objects.