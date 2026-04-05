ETH Zurich and EPFL shine in QS rankings
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The QS World University Ranking by Subject 2026 once again positions Switzerland's university programmes among the best in the world. Degrees in hospitality, the earth sciences, and engineering did especially well.
Exceptional programmes in Switzerland
Like every year, Swiss institutions claim the upper spots of the QS ranking. Their platform compares universities worldwide across 55 subjects, divided into five categories. In 2026, their ranking included 1.900 institutions. Read more about their methodology here.
For the subject of hospitality and leisure, the top five universities for 2026 are all resident to Switzerland. Among them are the EHL Hospitality Business School, the Les Roches Global Hospitality Management Education, the Gilon Institute of Higher Education, the Swiss Hotel Management School and the César Ritz Colleges Switzerland.
In the field of earth sciences, Switzerland was able to achieve first place in two subjects. The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich) placed first both in geology and in geophysics. For environmental sciences, the institute ranked fourth.
Swiss universities are also at the forefront of engineering and technology, with the ETH Zurich placed third after the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University. The Swiss Federal Technology Institute of Lausanne (EPFL) follows shortly after in place 12. For Civil and Structural Engineering, the ETH Zurich is ranked fourth, and the EPFL is 11th.
Spearheading the sciences
Switzerland has long had a reputation for their excellent science institutions and contributions to innovative research with projects such as the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN). Their position within the World University Ranking by Subject reflects that expectation.
Specifically, the ETH Zurich and the EPFL get to shine this year. Aside from their top subjects, both schools are also recognised for their programmes in architecture and built environment, as well as in the natural sciences. QS has awarded the ETH Zurich with an overall score of 96,7 out of 100. Meanwhile, the EPFL achieved 90,2.
Other Swiss institutions mentioned include the University of Zurich and the University of Bern. Both ranked in the top 10 for dentistry.
Editorial Assistant at IamExpat Media