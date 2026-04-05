ETH Zurich and EPFL shine in QS rankings

The QS World University Ranking by Subject 2026 once again positions Switzerland's university programmes among the best in the world. Degrees in hospitality, the earth sciences, and engineering did especially well.

Exceptional programmes in Switzerland

Like every year, Swiss institutions claim the upper spots of the QS ranking. Their platform compares universities worldwide across 55 subjects, divided into five categories. In 2026, their ranking included 1.900 institutions. Read more about their methodology here.

For the subject of hospitality and leisure, the top five universities for 2026 are all resident to Switzerland. Among them are the EHL Hospitality Business School, the Les Roches Global Hospitality Management Education, the Gilon Institute of Higher Education, the Swiss Hotel Management School and the César Ritz Colleges Switzerland.

In the field of earth sciences, Switzerland was able to achieve first place in two subjects. The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich) placed first both in geology and in geophysics. For environmental sciences, the institute ranked fourth.