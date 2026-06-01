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XLINGUA: Why so many expats understand German but still freeze when speaking

XLINGUA: Why so many expats understand German but still freeze when speaking

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At the recent Expat Expo Zug, dozens of hands went up when people were asked if they understood German. But when the follow-up question changed to: “Who feels confident speaking German under pressure?”, hands started disappearing. 

This is the reality for many expats in Switzerland. They understand conversations, read emails, and know the vocabulary, yet still freeze in meetings, at the doctor’s office, during small talk with neighbours, or even when shopping at Migros.

The result is often hesitation in professional situations, missed opportunities, and a lingering feeling of not being fully integrated, even after years of living in Switzerland.

Why XLINGUA was created

The issue recently gained wider attention through an article in 20 Minuten that highlighted how many internationals struggle to actively speak German despite understanding it well.

Traditional language courses typically focus heavily on grammar, vocabulary, and passive listening. While these approaches build knowledge, they often fail to develop the speed, confidence, and spontaneity needed for real-life communication.

That is exactly why XLINGUA was created. 

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Train your speaking skills 

Instead of focusing mainly on theory, XLINGUA trains speaking as a real-time skill. From the very first minute of every lesson, participants actively speak in realistic situations such as business meetings, presentations, networking events, job interviews, doctor visits, and everyday Swiss interactions.

Learners practice reacting quickly, expressing themselves spontaneously, and communicating under realistic pressure in a safe but highly interactive environment. With small groups of just three to six participants, everyone speaks extensively and receives immediate personalised feedback. No hiding. No passive listening.

Many participants report that after only a few weeks, conversations feel smoother, responses come more naturally, and speaking no longer feels mentally exhausting.

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Other languages

While German remains the most requested language, XLINGUA applies the same speaking first method to English, French, Italian, Spanish, and other languages. Find your course now.

Corporate training

Companies are also increasingly exploring speaking-focused training to help international employees participate more confidently in multilingual teams and client-facing situations. You can now book a pilot programme for your company.

Explore XLINGUA courses now

For many expats, the challenge is no longer learning more German. It is finally feeling confident enough to use the German they already know.

  • Explore current courses and available spots via app.xlingua.ch
  • Get personalised recommendations via WhatsApp: Send “SPEAK” to +41 76 250 57 57

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