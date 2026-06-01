XLINGUA: Why so many expats understand German but still freeze when speaking

At the recent Expat Expo Zug, dozens of hands went up when people were asked if they understood German. But when the follow-up question changed to: “Who feels confident speaking German under pressure?”, hands started disappearing.

This is the reality for many expats in Switzerland. They understand conversations, read emails, and know the vocabulary, yet still freeze in meetings, at the doctor’s office, during small talk with neighbours, or even when shopping at Migros.

The result is often hesitation in professional situations, missed opportunities, and a lingering feeling of not being fully integrated, even after years of living in Switzerland.

Why XLINGUA was created

The issue recently gained wider attention through an article in 20 Minuten that highlighted how many internationals struggle to actively speak German despite understanding it well.