IamExpat Webinar: Start Investing in Switzerland in 5 Simple Steps for Expats
IamExpat Webinar: Start Investing in Switzerland in 5 Simple Steps for Expats
Moving to Switzerland is exciting, but knowing what to do with your money here can feel overwhelming. From choosing the right broker to understanding Swiss tax obligations, expats face important financial decisions that can make a significant difference to their long-term wealth.
The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by FinFit on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 6pm. Register now (it's free!) If you can't make it on the night, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar.
Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!
- Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026
- Time: 6pm-7pm
- Title: Start Investing in Switzerland in 5 Simple Steps for Expats
- Presenter: Charlene Cong, CFA, founder of VISION Investment Academy and FinFit
- Register now (free) and confirm your attendance
Discover these essential investment tips every expat should know
In this webinar, Charlene Cong, CFA, founder of VISION Investment Academy and FinFit GmbH, will walk you through a clear 5-step framework to start investing in Switzerland with confidence. You will learn which platforms are available to expats, how to build a simple and effective portfolio, and what to watch out for as an expat navigating the Swiss financial landscape.
Join us on Wednesday, June 24, at 6pm, where you will learn how to take control of your financial future in Switzerland, no finance background needed.
What you'll gain from the webinar
Sign up for this free webinar to learn more about:
- The exact 5-step system that was used to grow a 7-figure investment portfolio without taking big risks
- How to turn your Swiss salary into passive income
- How to build a tax-efficient investment portfolio as an expat in Switzerland
- The costly mistakes beginner investors make in Switzerland
- How to protect your money when starting, and the truth about investing safely
This webinar will be hosted by Charlene Cong, CFA, who will answer any questions you might have as an expat living in Switzerland. Charlene is a Zurich-based investment coach and ex-JPMorgan investor with 10+ years of experience in investing and banking. She is the founder of VISION Investment Academy and FinFit GmbH. She also runs Switzerland's most-followed English-speaking personal finance and investment YouTube channel, helping expats across Switzerland build long-term wealth and financial independence.
Register for the webinar
Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.
How does it work?
Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.
Participating in the IamExpat Webinars couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the next webinar (free) and join a few minutes before 6pm on June 24. No downloads or software installations needed!
Replay available
Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar.