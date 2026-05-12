Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
IamExpat Webinar: Start Investing in Switzerland in 5 Simple Steps for Expats

IamExpat Webinar: Start Investing in Switzerland in 5 Simple Steps for Expats

IamExpat Webinar: Start Investing in Switzerland in 5 Simple Steps for Expats

-
Online
Free (registration required)
Sign up for free!

Moving to Switzerland is exciting, but knowing what to do with your money here can feel overwhelming. From choosing the right broker to understanding Swiss tax obligations, expats face important financial decisions that can make a significant difference to their long-term wealth.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by FinFit on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 6pm. Register now (it's free!) If you can't make it on the night, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar.

Sign up for free!

Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!

  • Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026
  • Time: 6pm-7pm
  • Title: Start Investing in Switzerland in 5 Simple Steps for Expats
  • Presenter: Charlene Cong, CFA, founder of VISION Investment Academy and FinFit
  • Register now (free) and confirm your attendance 

Start Investing Switzerland

Discover these essential investment tips every expat should know

In this webinar, Charlene Cong, CFA, founder of VISION Investment Academy and FinFit GmbH, will walk you through a clear 5-step framework to start investing in Switzerland with confidence. You will learn which platforms are available to expats, how to build a simple and effective portfolio, and what to watch out for as an expat navigating the Swiss financial landscape.

Join us on Wednesday, June 24, at 6pm, where you will learn how to take control of your financial future in Switzerland, no finance background needed.

What you'll gain from the webinar

Sign up for this free webinar to learn more about:

  • The exact 5-step system that was used to grow a 7-figure investment portfolio without taking big risks
  • How to turn your Swiss salary into passive income
  • How to build a tax-efficient investment portfolio as an expat in Switzerland
  • The costly mistakes beginner investors make in Switzerland
  • How to protect your money when starting, and the truth about investing safely

This webinar will be hosted by Charlene Cong, CFA, who will answer any questions you might have as an expat living in Switzerland. Charlene is a Zurich-based investment coach and ex-JPMorgan investor with 10+ years of experience in investing and banking. She is the founder of VISION Investment Academy and FinFit GmbH. She also runs Switzerland's most-followed English-speaking personal finance and investment YouTube channel, helping expats across Switzerland build long-term wealth and financial independence.

Register for the webinar

Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.

How does it work?

Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices. 

Participating in the IamExpat Webinars couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the next webinar (free) and join a few minutes before 6pm on June 24. No downloads or software installations needed! 

Replay available 

Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar.

Sign up for free!
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Jo Koy live stand-up comedy show in Zurich
Theater 11, Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050
ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR: Insightful Finnish comedy in English
-
The Hall, Hoffnigstrasse 1, 8600 Dübendorf and Théãtre de Beaulieu, Av. Bergières 10, 1004
Dylan Moran live stand-up comedy show in Geneva and Zurich
-
Uptown & Theater Spirgarten
Technorama Outdoors
-
Technoramastrasse 1, CH 8404
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout SwitzerlandSwiss cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.