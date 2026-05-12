IamExpat Webinar: Start Investing in Switzerland in 5 Simple Steps for Expats

Moving to Switzerland is exciting, but knowing what to do with your money here can feel overwhelming. From choosing the right broker to understanding Swiss tax obligations, expats face important financial decisions that can make a significant difference to their long-term wealth.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by FinFit on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 6pm. Register now (it's free!) If you can't make it on the night, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar.

Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Time: 6pm-7pm

Title: Start Investing in Switzerland in 5 Simple Steps for Expats

Presenter: Charlene Cong, CFA, founder of VISION Investment Academy and FinFit

Register now (free) and confirm your attendance

Discover these essential investment tips every expat should know

In this webinar, Charlene Cong, CFA, founder of VISION Investment Academy and FinFit GmbH, will walk you through a clear 5-step framework to start investing in Switzerland with confidence. You will learn which platforms are available to expats, how to build a simple and effective portfolio, and what to watch out for as an expat navigating the Swiss financial landscape.

Join us on Wednesday, June 24, at 6pm, where you will learn how to take control of your financial future in Switzerland, no finance background needed.