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The Hall, Hoffnigstrasse 1, 8600 Dübendorf and Théãtre de Beaulieu, Av. Bergières 10, 1004
With your permits and paperwork in order, somewhere to call home, and a few words of Swiss German (or Swiss French) under your belt, you’re ready to start really settling into life in the alpine nation.
Whether it’s time to start a family, switch careers, buy a house, or just get exploring, here are all the key components of living in Switzerland.
Find out more about housing in Switzerland
Learn more about working in Switzerland