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Just arrived in Switzerland

Just arrived in Switzerland

You’ve landed in Switzerland, and your international relocation is well on its way. However, there are a number of important tasks pending before you can really say that you “live” in Switzerland.

From getting your admin sorted to taking out insurance and finding somewhere to live, here’s how to start settling in Switzerland. 

Get your admin sorted

Take out insurance

Find a job or change careers

Sort out your transportation

Find somewhere (permanent) to live and get it furnished

Enrol your child(ren) in school

Integrate

Useful links

Swissquote
Wise
DKB
Looking for a new place to live?

Find out more about housing in Switzerland

Looking for a job?

Learn more about working in Switzerland

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