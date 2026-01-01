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The Hall, Hoffnigstrasse 1, 8600 Dübendorf and Théãtre de Beaulieu, Av. Bergières 10, 1004
You’ve landed in Switzerland, and your international relocation is well on its way. However, there are a number of important tasks pending before you can really say that you “live” in Switzerland.
From getting your admin sorted to taking out insurance and finding somewhere to live, here’s how to start settling in Switzerland.
Find out more about housing in Switzerland
Learn more about working in Switzerland