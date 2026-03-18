Eveline Rosa and XLINGUA: How a Zurich entrepreneur is closing the language gap for expats

You understand every word. You know the grammar. And yet you stay silent when your boss throws a question into the room. Many international professionals in Switzerland know this feeling all too well. They've completed German courses, understand conversations without problems, and work in English every day. But as soon as they're supposed to speak German themselves, in a meeting, at a parent-teacher conference, at a networking event, something blocks them. The Zurich-based language platform XLINGUA has dedicated itself to precisely this phenomenon. And calls it by name: the "Speaking Gap". The speaking problem Eveline Rosa, an entrepreneur from Zurich, founded XLINGUA after recognising a gap. Not in grammar instruction, not in vocabulary learning, but where theory meets practice. "Most expats in Switzerland don't have a knowledge problem," Rosa explains. "They have a speaking problem." That sounds trivial at first, but it's not. Because between passive understanding and active speaking often lies a chasm that traditional language instruction can hardly close. But why? Because most courses still function according to the same pattern: cram grammar, memorise vocabulary, translate texts. Speaking? That comes eventually, if there's still time.

XLINGUA flips the principle. Speaking comes first here. From day one. The method is called XLINGUA Flow™ and is supposed to train exactly what counts in real life: being able to react spontaneously, without first translating in your head. Small groups, big impact "Small groups with three to six participants. That's manageable enough that you don't get lost. But large enough that you're not constantly in the spotlight and tense," says Rosa. Psychological safety is what Rosa calls it. It may sound pretentious to some, but it means something simple: you have to be allowed to make mistakes without feeling exposed. And that's exactly what's often missing in large language classes, where you hardly dare to open your mouth. The platform is specifically aimed at people who work and live in Switzerland. German courses are available from A1 to B2, plus Swiss German, English, French, Italian and Spanish. Human teachers are combined with digital tools, via an app that makes progress trackable and allows practice between live sessions. Not a replacement for real teachers, but a supplement. That's the idea.

Want to know where you stand? XLINGUA offers a free speaking confidence assessment to help identify your current level and specific speaking challenges. Language as a career factor Particularly interesting is the focus on professional situations. Meetings, client conversations, networking events. Precisely the moments when many expats start sweating. Not because they lack expertise, but because the language doesn't flow smoothly enough. And with that, you miss opportunities. Visibility in the team. Influence in discussions. Leadership positions that can't be seized when you don't dare to speak. Rosa emphasises that it's not about perfection, but about fluency and confidence. About the feeling of being able to keep up in a conversation without constantly searching for words. "We want to bring people from understanding to impact," she says. Sounds ambitious. But that's exactly where many traditional language courses fail: they convey knowledge but not the ability to recall it under pressure.