-
The Hall, Hoffnigstrasse 1, 8600 Dübendorf and Théãtre de Beaulieu, Av. Bergières 10, 1004
Time to leave Switzerland? Before you can stuff your suitcase with Lindt and Aromat and hop on a plane, there’s a few important things to take care of. From essential administrative tasks to taking some time to tick some final items off your must-see list, this guide walks you through the important steps involved in leaving Switzerland.
Find out more about housing in Switzerland
Learn more about working in Switzerland