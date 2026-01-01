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Leaving Switzerland

Leaving Switzerland

Time to leave Switzerland? Before you can stuff your suitcase with Lindt and Aromat and hop on a plane, there’s a few important things to take care of. From essential administrative tasks to taking some time to tick some final items off your must-see list, this guide walks you through the important steps involved in leaving Switzerland.

Sell your house or end your rental contract

Cancel contracts and subscriptions

Deregister

Cancel your health insurance and deregister from the GP

Arrange to transport your stuff

Close your bank account

Arrange one last trip

Useful links

Wise
WorldRemit
XE
Currencies Direct
Looking for a new place to live?

Find out more about housing in Switzerland

Looking for a job?

Learn more about working in Switzerland

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