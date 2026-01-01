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The Hall, Hoffnigstrasse 1, 8600 Dübendorf and Théãtre de Beaulieu, Av. Bergières 10, 1004
Thinking about moving to Switzerland? As a country that offers an exceptional quality of life, high salaries, good career prospects and some of the best leisure time options in Europe, it’s no surprise that so many people want to make Switzerland their home.
Are you planning on moving to Switzerland but aren’t sure where to start? Our guide walks you through the key steps involved.
Find out more about housing in Switzerland
Learn more about working in Switzerland