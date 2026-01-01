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Moving to Switzerland

Moving to Switzerland

Thinking about moving to Switzerland? As a country that offers an exceptional quality of life, high salaries, good career prospects and some of the best leisure time options in Europe, it’s no surprise that so many people want to make Switzerland their home.

Are you planning on moving to Switzerland but aren’t sure where to start? Our guide walks you through the key steps involved.

Sort out visas, permits and paperwork

Find a vocation

Find somewhere to live

Get your stuff moved

Learn about life in Switzerland

Useful links

Wise
WorldRemit
XE
Currencies Direct
Looking for a new place to live?

Find out more about housing in Switzerland

Looking for a job?

Learn more about working in Switzerland

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UPCOMING EVENTS

ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR: Insightful Finnish comedy in English
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The Hall, Hoffnigstrasse 1, 8600 Dübendorf and Théãtre de Beaulieu, Av. Bergières 10, 1004
Interlaken Classics
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Various locations
Zermatt Unplugged
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Fête de la Tulipe Morges
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Parc de l'Indépendance
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