How the International School of Lausanne champions neurodiversity in education
In an increasingly complex and diverse world, education must evolve to meet the needs of every learner. The International School of Lausanne (ISL) is at the forefront of this shift, placing neurodiversity at the heart of its educational approach and demonstrating how inclusive practices can unlock the full potential of every student.
Reflecting the global community
With nearly 850 students representing more than 60 nationalities, ISL reflects the global community it prepares its students to thrive in. Among its key priorities is a deeply embedded commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), ensuring that students with diverse cognitive profiles are not only supported but also empowered to thrive.
Neurodiversity, which includes conditions such as dyslexia, ADHD, autism spectrum profiles and high intellectual potential, is far more common than many realise. It is estimated that 15 to 20 percent of the global population is neurodivergent. Yet, traditional education systems have not always been designed with these learners in mind.
At ISL, this challenge is met with a clear philosophy: the school adapts to the student, not the other way around.
Learn more about ISL’s inclusive approach and programmes
Comprehensive DEI policy
This vision is brought to life through a comprehensive DEI policy introduced in 2022. Far from being a symbolic initiative, it translates into concrete actions across the school community.
Staff receive ongoing training, including workshops such as “Speak Up,” while students themselves actively contribute through DEI ambassador programmes. Awareness events, including Neurodiversity Celebration Week, Black History Month and Pride initiatives, create meaningful opportunities for dialogue, reflection and celebration.
To mark Neurodiversity Celebration Week 2026, ISL produced a powerful video featuring students, staff and parents sharing their personal experiences and perspectives:
Personalised support
Central to ISL’s approach is personalised support. The school offers a wide range of specialised services tailored to individual needs, including learning support for dyslexia and dyscalculia, support for attention-related challenges, speech and language therapy, and guidance on emotional well-being. Each student benefits from an individualised plan, developed collaboratively with families and external specialists.
A multidisciplinary team, including specialist educators, psychologists, counsellors and therapists, works closely with students on a daily basis. The goal is not simply to address challenges, but to nurture strengths such as creativity, problem-solving and deep focus; qualities often associated with neurodivergent thinking.
Impact Hub
This approach extends beyond the classroom. ISL’s “Impact Hub”, dedicated to entrepreneurship and future-ready skills, provides students with opportunities to translate their unique abilities into real-world innovation and leadership.
Fostering empathy, awareness and adaptability
Importantly, ISL recognises that embracing neurodiversity benefits the entire school community. By fostering empathy, awareness and adaptability, students are better prepared to succeed in a multicultural and interconnected world. For families seeking an international education that values individuality and prepares students for the future, ISL offers a compelling model.
Discover how ISL can support your child’s learning journey and contact the admissions team today.
This feature was developed with contributions from communications specialist Sophie Jäggi.