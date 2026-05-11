How the International School of Lausanne champions neurodiversity in education

In an increasingly complex and diverse world, education must evolve to meet the needs of every learner. The International School of Lausanne (ISL) is at the forefront of this shift, placing neurodiversity at the heart of its educational approach and demonstrating how inclusive practices can unlock the full potential of every student.

Reflecting the global community

With nearly 850 students representing more than 60 nationalities, ISL reflects the global community it prepares its students to thrive in. Among its key priorities is a deeply embedded commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), ensuring that students with diverse cognitive profiles are not only supported but also empowered to thrive.

Neurodiversity, which includes conditions such as dyslexia, ADHD, autism spectrum profiles and high intellectual potential, is far more common than many realise. It is estimated that 15 to 20 percent of the global population is neurodivergent. Yet, traditional education systems have not always been designed with these learners in mind.

At ISL, this challenge is met with a clear philosophy: the school adapts to the student, not the other way around.