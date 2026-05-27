Why learning the language is the way to feel like a local

Moving abroad often comes with excitement, opportunity and a sense of adventure. But once the paperwork is done and daily life begins, many expats discover that settling into a new country can feel more isolating than expected. While culture shock is usually blamed on unfamiliar customs or routines, language often plays a much bigger role than people realise. According to Julia Lohse from Alpadia Language Schools, language is deeply tied to how people experience local culture, build confidence and form meaningful connections. “Some languages are very direct, rather than the usual friendly small talk,” Lohse explains. “German is usually a more direct, straight-to-the-point language. People may misinterpret intentions because of those differences.” For many internationals, understanding those nuances can make the difference between simply living somewhere and truly feeling at home there.

The difference between living abroad and integrating At Alpadia, Lohse notices clear patterns between expats who settle in successfully and those who continue feeling disconnected. “The most important thing is that they are open to meeting locals,” she says. “They try learning the language. They sign up not only for language courses, but also for recreational activities. They push themselves to get to know the culture, the language and the people, rather than staying within their expat bubble.” Even small everyday interactions can gradually change how people experience life abroad. Ordering coffee, making small talk at the supermarket or speaking to neighbours may seem minor, but they help build familiarity and confidence over time. Lohse explains that learners often notice their confidence improving as their language skills grow. “Once you’re able to communicate with locals and voice your own opinion, people will probably be more open and treat you a bit friendlier, and you will also feel more confident.”

Why so many people freeze when speaking One of the biggest frustrations for language learners is the gap between understanding and speaking. Many expats can follow conversations reasonably well, yet still panic when it is time to respond. According to Lohse, this is completely normal. “One thing is technically knowing the grammar and being able to read and write,” she says. “But speaking in the moment and reacting to spontaneous input is something you have to practise by doing.” Fear of making mistakes also holds many people back, particularly adults who feel embarrassed speaking imperfectly in public. But Lohse believes most people are far more understanding than learners expect. “No one has to be embarrassed,” she says. “Especially in countries where many expats move to, or in multilingual countries like Switzerland, it is very normal not to speak all the languages perfectly. Usually, people appreciate you trying.”