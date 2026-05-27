Why learning the language is the way to feel like a local
Moving abroad often comes with excitement, opportunity and a sense of adventure. But once the paperwork is done and daily life begins, many expats discover that settling into a new country can feel more isolating than expected.
While culture shock is usually blamed on unfamiliar customs or routines, language often plays a much bigger role than people realise. According to Julia Lohse from Alpadia Language Schools, language is deeply tied to how people experience local culture, build confidence and form meaningful connections.
“Some languages are very direct, rather than the usual friendly small talk,” Lohse explains. “German is usually a more direct, straight-to-the-point language. People may misinterpret intentions because of those differences.”
For many internationals, understanding those nuances can make the difference between simply living somewhere and truly feeling at home there.
The difference between living abroad and integrating
At Alpadia, Lohse notices clear patterns between expats who settle in successfully and those who continue feeling disconnected.
“The most important thing is that they are open to meeting locals,” she says. “They try learning the language. They sign up not only for language courses, but also for recreational activities. They push themselves to get to know the culture, the language and the people, rather than staying within their expat bubble.”
Even small everyday interactions can gradually change how people experience life abroad. Ordering coffee, making small talk at the supermarket or speaking to neighbours may seem minor, but they help build familiarity and confidence over time.
Lohse explains that learners often notice their confidence improving as their language skills grow. “Once you’re able to communicate with locals and voice your own opinion, people will probably be more open and treat you a bit friendlier, and you will also feel more confident.”
Why so many people freeze when speaking
One of the biggest frustrations for language learners is the gap between understanding and speaking. Many expats can follow conversations reasonably well, yet still panic when it is time to respond.
According to Lohse, this is completely normal. “One thing is technically knowing the grammar and being able to read and write,” she says. “But speaking in the moment and reacting to spontaneous input is something you have to practise by doing.”
Fear of making mistakes also holds many people back, particularly adults who feel embarrassed speaking imperfectly in public. But Lohse believes most people are far more understanding than learners expect.
“No one has to be embarrassed,” she says. “Especially in countries where many expats move to, or in multilingual countries like Switzerland, it is very normal not to speak all the languages perfectly. Usually, people appreciate you trying.”
Why immersion changes the learning process
At the core of Alpadia’s approach is immersion-based learning. Rather than only studying grammar in a classroom, students are encouraged to actively use the language in daily life.
“It’s learning a language not only through classical classroom learning, but actually being immersed in the language every day,” Lohse explains. “You hear it wherever you go, you practise it through activities and conversations, and you improve in ways that traditional classroom teaching is more limited in.”
That environment outside the classroom often becomes one of the most important parts of the process. “You will learn things they don’t teach you,” she says. “Everyday slang, cultural nuances, and the way locals actually speak.”
Simple interactions can accelerate progress surprisingly quickly. Things like ordering at cafés, joining cooking classes or speaking with locals during social activities are examples of real-world practice that help learners gain confidence naturally.
Language and career opportunities
Beyond social integration, language also has a major impact professionally, particularly in Switzerland.
“While there are some jobs you can do speaking other languages, often it is a requirement to speak the official language as well,” Lohse says. “It makes team interactions much easier, and you can communicate with clients in their respective languages.”
For many internationals, language learning is therefore not just about integration, but also about opening up more career opportunities and feeling more confident at work.
Lohse also pushes back against the common belief that adults are “too old” to learn a language properly. “It’s never too late to learn,” she says. “Alpadia offers courses for all ages, including programmes tailored to (personal and) professional needs.”
Making language learning realistic for busy lives
One mistake Lohse often sees is people treating language learning as something passive.
“Some people think they will just pick it up as they go,” she explains. “But if you don’t intentionally put yourself in situations where you learn and practise regularly, it will not come that easily.”
For busy professionals, that does not necessarily mean attending full-time courses. Online classes, structured schedules and short periods of immersion can all help learners make consistent progress.
Alpadia offers French and German language programmes across Switzerland, France and Germany, including in destinations such as Montreux. The school also provides summer camps for children and programmes for university pathway students, allowing learners to tailor courses to their specific goals.
Keep an open mind
Ultimately, Lohse believes the key to integration is not perfection, but openness.
“If you could give every expat one piece of advice about integrating into local life, what would that be?” she was asked during the interview. Her answer was simple: “Learn the language, make local friends and keep an open mind.”