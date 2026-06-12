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Summer temperatures return for Switzerland vs. Qatar match this weekend

Summer temperatures return for Switzerland vs. Qatar match this weekend

Anton Gvozdikov / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

The weather in Switzerland this weekend is heating up, as summer temperatures are set to return just in time for Switzerland’s first game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Qatar on Saturday, June 13.

Temperatures in Switzerland start to rise on Friday

Switzerland has had a break from the warm weather this week, as afternoon rain showers hit many cities across the country, and temperatures were noticeably lower than at the end of May and the beginning of June. 

On Friday, June 12, rain may still reach parts of eastern Switzerland, according to Meteo Swiss. The sun may start to peak out throughout the rest of the day, with temperatures rising to between 18 and 23 degrees Celsius across most parts of the country.

Summer temperatures return on Saturday

Moving into the weekend, a high-pressure system will push temperatures up, and only occasional clouds may cast a shadow over an otherwise sunny Saturday. Temperatures will heat up to between 26 and 29 degrees in Geneva, Bern, Lausanne, Zurich and Lucerne, and many other towns. 

Whether you plan to watch the Switzerland vs. Qatar match at home or find a public viewing in your local area, the weather should help create the perfect summer atmosphere for cheering on the Nati. Hopp Schwiiz!

Warm weather continues next week

Come Sunday, anyone heading to a local polling station to vote in the referendum on the Swiss People’s Party's “No 10 million Switzerland!” initiative will be able to do so without fear of getting wet, according to current weather forecasts. Temperatures will hit around 25 degrees across the country.

Looking to next week, the sun will continue shining with occasional possibilities of showers and temperatures ranging from 18 to 29 degrees throughout the week. Switzerland’s next game against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday, June 18, is also looking relatively dry and warm.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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