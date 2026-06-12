Summer temperatures return for Switzerland vs. Qatar match this weekend

The weather in Switzerland this weekend is heating up, as summer temperatures are set to return just in time for Switzerland’s first game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Qatar on Saturday, June 13.

Temperatures in Switzerland start to rise on Friday

Switzerland has had a break from the warm weather this week, as afternoon rain showers hit many cities across the country, and temperatures were noticeably lower than at the end of May and the beginning of June.

On Friday, June 12, rain may still reach parts of eastern Switzerland, according to Meteo Swiss. The sun may start to peak out throughout the rest of the day, with temperatures rising to between 18 and 23 degrees Celsius across most parts of the country.

Summer temperatures return on Saturday

Moving into the weekend, a high-pressure system will push temperatures up, and only occasional clouds may cast a shadow over an otherwise sunny Saturday. Temperatures will heat up to between 26 and 29 degrees in Geneva, Bern, Lausanne, Zurich and Lucerne, and many other towns.