Latest poll: Majority now against “No 10 million Switzerland!” initiative

Switzerland is gearing up for a historic vote on whether the population should be capped at 10 million. A recent SRG poll has revealed that support for the SVP proposal is dwindling, with a majority now rejecting it.

Voter opinions towards SVP initiative shifting

In a referendum on June 14, voters in Switzerland will decide whether or not to pass the Swiss People’s Party (SVP) initiative “No 10 million Switzerland!” (“Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz!”).

While initial polls from late April found that the electorate was leaning towards passing the proposal, the latest SRG survey reveals that 52 percent would now reject it.

Conducted between May 19 and 27, the survey results show a shift in voter support for the controversial proposal. 45 percent of respondents said that they would definitely or probably vote in favour, a 7 percentage point difference from the 52 percent who said they would vote “Yes” in April’s survey.