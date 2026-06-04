Latest poll: Majority now against “No 10 million Switzerland!” initiative
Switzerland is gearing up for a historic vote on whether the population should be capped at 10 million. A recent SRG poll has revealed that support for the SVP proposal is dwindling, with a majority now rejecting it.
Voter opinions towards SVP initiative shifting
In a referendum on June 14, voters in Switzerland will decide whether or not to pass the Swiss People’s Party (SVP) initiative “No 10 million Switzerland!” (“Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz!”).
While initial polls from late April found that the electorate was leaning towards passing the proposal, the latest SRG survey reveals that 52 percent would now reject it.
Conducted between May 19 and 27, the survey results show a shift in voter support for the controversial proposal. 45 percent of respondents said that they would definitely or probably vote in favour, a 7 percentage point difference from the 52 percent who said they would vote “Yes” in April’s survey.
52 percent of voters now say they would definitely or probably reject the initiative, compared to 46 percent who planned to vote “No” last month.
50 percent of men support “No 10 million Switzerland” initiative
The latest survey found that men are more likely to support the initiative than women (50 percent compared to 40 percent respectively). Differences also exist among age groups, too: 18- to 39-year-olds and those over 65 are more likely to vote no. In comparison, people aged 40 to 64 years old are more evenly split, with 49 percent in favour and 48 percent against it.
With just over a week to go until the referendum, both sides are set to continue campaigning to win over voters and “the outcome remains open”, comments gfs.bern reported by Watson. All eyes will be on Switzerland on June 14!
Editor at IamExpat Media