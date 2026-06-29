Thunderstorms bring relief from record-breaking heatwave in Switzerland

The weather in Switzerland this week will cool slightly, as thunderstorms are set to replace record-breaking temperatures. Sunny, hot weather will return just in time for the weekend.

Storms and cooler temperatures ahead

The end of the unprecedented heatwave that has hit Switzerland and much of Europe over the past week may be in sight. On Monday, June 29, thunderstorms are expected across much of the country, and the temperature will finally drop to below 30 degrees celsius in many cities.

The rain, however, may bring with it some particularly humid weather, making for a sticky start to the week. The sun is also still expected to make an appearance, with temperatures reaching 29 degrees celsius, according to MeteoSwiss.

Intermittent thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week, with temperatures likely to range from highs of 27 to 29 degrees.