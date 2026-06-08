FIFA World Cup 2026: How to watch live in Switzerland
Dust off your red t-shirts and unravel those Swiss flags because Switzerland is gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This year it takes place in Canada, Mexico and the US.
2026 FIFA World Cup
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, set to occupy our screens from June 11 to July 19, 2026. The international football tournament is hosted this year by 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the US.
Teams from 48 different nations will compete in 104 games to determine the 2026 World Cup champion. Do you think there’s a team out there ready to take on the 2022 champion of Argentina?
When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony?
The FIFA World Cup opening ceremony kicks off the tournament with a bang. In 2026, there will be three separate opening ceremonies, with one taking place in each host country.
On June 11, the first will take place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, with headline performances by Shakira and Burna Boy before the first game between Mexico and South Africa.
The second opening ceremony will take place on June 12, at BMO Field in Toronto. Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara and Alanis Morissette, among others, will perform before Canada takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Also on June 12, the third and final opening ceremony will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, headlined by Katy Perry with Future, Tyla and Lisa. After the live performance, the US will go head-to-head with Paraguay.
When is Switzerland playing in the 2026 World Cup?
Regardless of whether you’re supporting Switzerland or your home country (no judgement here!), you may want to keep up with how Switzerland’s national football team (the Nati) fares.
Switzerland will take to the playing field on the following days (CEST):
- Saturday, June 13, 9pm - Switzerland vs Qatar
- Thursday, June 18, 9pm - Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Wednesday, June 24, 9pm - Switzerland vs Canada
Of course, if Switzerland advances past the knockout phase, we’ll have more chances to support them! You can see the full match schedule on the FIFA website.
How to stream the 2026 World Cup in Switzerland
The Football World Cup will be broadcast live by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRF). Tune in to SRF zwei to watch in German, RTS 2 to watch in French and RSI La 2 to watch in Italian. If you have a subscription, then you can also watch it on Sky Sport CH.
If you want to watch the World Cup on the go from your mobile phone or don’t have a TV subscription, there are many free World Cup live streams on the internet, such as on YouTube. Another option is to use a VPN to watch matches broadcast by other countries' national broadcasters.
Where to watch the 2026 World Cup in Switzerland in public
Swiss cities come alive whenever a sporting event takes place - flash back to Switzerland’s quarter-final match against England in the 2024 Euros! Several cities host watch parties and live events at bars, restaurants or outdoor spaces where visitors and residents can join in to soak up the atmosphere, cheer on the Nati, and sing until their hearts' content. This year, blue Cinema is also offering several public viewings.
Here are a few notable places hosting 2026 World Cup public viewings in Switzerland:
- Basel: Bar du Nord
- Bern: Summer Beach Bern
- Geneva: The Crowne Plaza
- Lucerne: Sunset Bar, Schweizerhof Hotel
- Zurich: the FIFA Museum, Café Europa (Europaallee)
Swiss football chants you need to learn
You’ve got your fan t-shirt, prepared your flag and chosen your venue (even if it's your sofa with some snacks). If you really want to blend in like a local, then you may want to learn some common chants that Swiss football fans erupt into during any football match.
Here are some football favourites:
- Hopp Schweiiz! Allez la Suisse! Forza Svizzera! (Go Switzerland!)
- Wer nöd gumpet, de isch kein Schwiizer! Hey! Hey! (Whoever doesn't jump isn't Swiss! Hey! Hey!)
- Schwiizer Nati, Olé! (Go Swiss national team!)
And with that, we will leave you to plan your watch party and prepare your Apéro. Hopp Schweiiz!
Editor at IamExpat Media