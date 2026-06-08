FIFA World Cup 2026: How to watch live in Switzerland

Dust off your red t-shirts and unravel those Swiss flags because Switzerland is gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This year it takes place in Canada, Mexico and the US. 2026 FIFA World Cup The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, set to occupy our screens from June 11 to July 19, 2026. The international football tournament is hosted this year by 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the US. Teams from 48 different nations will compete in 104 games to determine the 2026 World Cup champion. Do you think there’s a team out there ready to take on the 2022 champion of Argentina? When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony? The FIFA World Cup opening ceremony kicks off the tournament with a bang. In 2026, there will be three separate opening ceremonies, with one taking place in each host country.

On June 11, the first will take place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, with headline performances by Shakira and Burna Boy before the first game between Mexico and South Africa. The second opening ceremony will take place on June 12, at BMO Field in Toronto. Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara and Alanis Morissette, among others, will perform before Canada takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina. Also on June 12, the third and final opening ceremony will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, headlined by Katy Perry with Future, Tyla and Lisa. After the live performance, the US will go head-to-head with Paraguay. When is Switzerland playing in the 2026 World Cup? Regardless of whether you’re supporting Switzerland or your home country (no judgement here!), you may want to keep up with how Switzerland’s national football team (the Nati) fares.