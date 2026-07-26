Switzerland records 220 excess deaths from deadly June heatwave

The late-June heatwave caused an estimated 12.000 excess deaths across the continent. In Switzerland, public health authorities recorded 220 excess deaths. How Switzerland reached 220 excess deaths Come the end of 2026, the month of June may well be remembered for the extreme heatwave that gripped western Europe. In Switzerland, several temperature records were broken, soaring to highs of almost 40 degrees celsius in regions like Geneva and Ticino. A second heatwave hit Switzerland not long after, giving little respite from high temperatures. The government issued level 3 and level 4 heat warnings for much of the country. Consequences were felt beyond the heat: drought warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings followed. Now, the public health implications of the extreme temperatures are becoming clearer. According to an AFP analysis using data from the Swiss federal government, Switzerland recorded 220 excess deaths during the heatwave between June 22 and 28.

Excess deaths refer to the difference between the typical number of deaths in a specific time frame and the actual number recorded. Put simply, between June 22 and 28, 2026, 220 more people died in Switzerland than during the same period in preceding years. The European totals are even more stark. According to AFP, Europe recorded at least 12.000 excess deaths during the late-June heatwave.

Why do more people die during heatwaves? During a heatwave, your body, particularly your heart and kidneys, works harder to keep you cool. If your body is working hard but you still cannot cool down, it can lead to heatstroke. For people with existing conditions and older people, this can result in organ failure and prove fatal, even before they experience heatstroke. Hot weather at night can also be dangerous. Heatwaves often bring so-called “tropical nights”, when temperatures do not drop below 20 degrees. During a tropical night, our bodies find it harder to rest properly, which can compound the damage from the hot day.