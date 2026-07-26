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Switzerland records 220 excess deaths from deadly June heatwave

Switzerland records 220 excess deaths from deadly June heatwave

Image credit: Sergio Grisaldi / Shutterstock.com

By
Clara Bousfield
Olivia Logan

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The late-June heatwave caused an estimated 12.000 excess deaths across the continent. In Switzerland, public health authorities recorded 220 excess deaths. 

How Switzerland reached 220 excess deaths

Come the end of 2026, the month of June may well be remembered for the extreme heatwave that gripped western Europe. In Switzerland, several temperature records were broken, soaring to highs of almost 40 degrees celsius in regions like Geneva and Ticino.

A second heatwave hit Switzerland not long after, giving little respite from high temperatures. The government issued level 3 and level 4 heat warnings for much of the country. Consequences were felt beyond the heat: drought warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings followed.

Now, the public health implications of the extreme temperatures are becoming clearer. According to an AFP analysis using data from the Swiss federal government, Switzerland recorded 220 excess deaths during the heatwave between June 22 and 28.

Excess deaths refer to the difference between the typical number of deaths in a specific time frame and the actual number recorded. Put simply, between June 22 and 28, 2026, 220 more people died in Switzerland than during the same period in preceding years.

The European totals are even more stark. According to AFP, Europe recorded at least 12.000 excess deaths during the late-June heatwave.

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Why do more people die during heatwaves?

During a heatwave, your body, particularly your heart and kidneys, works harder to keep you cool. If your body is working hard but you still cannot cool down, it can lead to heatstroke. For people with existing conditions and older people, this can result in organ failure and prove fatal, even before they experience heatstroke.

Hot weather at night can also be dangerous. Heatwaves often bring so-called “tropical nights”, when temperatures do not drop below 20 degrees. During a tropical night, our bodies find it harder to rest properly, which can compound the damage from the hot day.

While infrastructure in some southern European countries is better designed to handle temperatures in the mid-30s, heatwaves hotter or farther north pose serious health risks.

In the longer term, heatwaves also cause more air pollution, wildfires and power cuts, all of which put healthcare systems under greater pressure. Heatwaves also cause more accidents. 

At the beginning of the heatwave in France, two young children died in a car. “The causes of death are yet to be determined, but the heat is the leading line of inquiry,” prosecutor Hélène Mourges said following the incident.

Climate scientists have long warned that unless more is done to urgently reduce global CO2 emissions, extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, will become more extreme and more common.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more
Olivia Logan

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for Germany at IamExpat Media. Olivia first came to Germany in 2013 to work as an Au Pair. Since studying English Literature and German in Scotland, Freiburg and Berlin she has worked as a features journalist and news editor.Read more

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