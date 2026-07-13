Matterhorn declared too dangerous to climb as rockfall risk soars
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The Matterhorn, one of Switzerland's most iconic peaks, has become too dangerous for hikers, warn Zermatt mountain guides. Hot summer weather has melted snow cover, resulting in a huge increase in the risk of rockfalls.
Zermatt guides issue urgent warning
As a popular attraction for residents and tourists alike, the Matterhorn attracts thousands of mountaineers seeking a challenge. Summer is often viewed as the best time of the year to set your sights on reaching its peak.
Yet Zermatt mountain guides are now warning people against climbing the iconic mountain. “Anyone who doesn’t know the mountain has no business being on the Matterhorn – it’s too dangerous!” says Anjan Truffer, Zermatt mountain guide and rescue chief.
The Zermatters, a local mountain guide office in the town of Zermatt, advises “refraining from climbing the Matterhorn until further notice,” reports Blick.
Rockfall risk on the Matterhorn is now high
During the summer months, the temperature on the mountain typically sits below zero degrees celsius and snow continues to cover the rocky peak. The situation this year is dangerously different. “You could climb the Matterhorn right now without crampons and in a T-shirt,” continues Truffer.
Hikers “always follow a track across the snowfield and can’t see the ground beneath,” explains Truffer. However, with Switzerland battling higher-than-average temperatures and a lack of rain since June, there is now little to no snow left. “Without a snow track, the climbers are going everywhere.”
With the mountain’s rocky surface exposed, “inexperienced climbers” are using long ropes incorrectly, often causing large, loose rocks to fall and pose a danger to others on the mountain. Just last week, on July 7, a hiker from the Czech Republic lost their life on the Matterhorn after being caught in rockfall, according to the Valais cantonal police.
Truffer urges hiking enthusiasts to choose one of the “28 other four-thousand-peaks” in the region, which will likely be safer to climb at this time of year.
Editor at IamExpat Media