Matterhorn declared too dangerous to climb as rockfall risk soars

The Matterhorn, one of Switzerland's most iconic peaks, has become too dangerous for hikers, warn Zermatt mountain guides. Hot summer weather has melted snow cover, resulting in a huge increase in the risk of rockfalls.

Zermatt guides issue urgent warning

As a popular attraction for residents and tourists alike, the Matterhorn attracts thousands of mountaineers seeking a challenge. Summer is often viewed as the best time of the year to set your sights on reaching its peak.

Yet Zermatt mountain guides are now warning people against climbing the iconic mountain. “Anyone who doesn’t know the mountain has no business being on the Matterhorn – it’s too dangerous!” says Anjan Truffer, Zermatt mountain guide and rescue chief.

The Zermatters, a local mountain guide office in the town of Zermatt, advises “refraining from climbing the Matterhorn until further notice,” reports Blick.