Switzerland braces for 36C as second heatwave of 2026 arrives

After a short-lived hiatus from record-breaking temperatures in Switzerland, the second heatwave of 2026 is on its way. Temperatures are expected to reach 36 degrees celsius this week. Temperatures to peak at 36 degrees across Switzerland Following a week of cooler temperatures and violent thunderstorms, the weather in Switzerland is heating up again. Starting Tuesday, July 7, maximum temperatures will begin to rise, reaching 31 to 36 degrees in several cities, according to SRF Meteo. The second heatwave to hit Switzerland this year is expected to last into next week. Between July 7 and 12, nighttime temperatures will also rise, offering limited respite from the heat. In most cities, lows will reach between 16 and 23 degrees. Lugano will be particularly humid, and nighttime lows will sit between 20 and 23 degrees.

In fact, a level 3 heat warning is already in place in Ticino, as Watson reports that it has “never been so hot in Locarno” this Sunday just gone. With most schools now on summer break and families heading off on road trips, anyone travelling south may want to take precautions against the heat. Severe drought and water restrictions The continued warm, dry weather has resulted in the country “desperately need[ing] rain”, continues SRF Meteo. A level 4 drought warning is in place across much of Switzerland, and residents may face restrictions on water use. The government’s National Drought Platform provides an overview of the current situation in each canton, or you can check with your local authorities to see if any restrictions apply to where you live. Unfortunately, there’s very limited possibility of showers during the week. By the weekend, “the chance of showers will increase slightly”, but only isolated rain can be expected in the lowlands and Swiss cities. Switzerland “shaken” by several drownings The recent heat led many to Switzerland’s lakes and rivers in an attempt to cool off. Unfortunately, this led to “several fatal swimming accidents” which have “shaken Switzerland”, reports Blick.