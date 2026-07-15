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60 emergency calls and one injured as storm sweeps through Lucerne

60 emergency calls and one injured as storm sweeps through Lucerne

Image credit: Lucerne Police

By Clara Bousfield

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The weather in Switzerland took a dramatic turn yesterday, as hot temperatures gave way to dangerous thunderstorms across much of the country. In Lucerne, the police received over 60 calls for help and one person was injured.

Storms provide a break from hot weather

Following another week of largely dry, hot weather, things changed quickly in the afternoon on Tuesday, July 14. Between 4pm and 8pm, heavy thunderstorms hit much of Switzerland and one canton in particular was significantly damaged.

The police in Lucerne reported that they received over 60 emergency phone calls as “numerous trees fell onto roads, water flooded buildings, and several lightning strikes were reported,” including on buildings. Unfortunately, one person even “sustained minor injuries” after being hit by “a flying piece of metal.” 

After receiving the calls, several fire departments were deployed to help residents and clear roads. Several cars had also been struck by uprooted trees or by fallen branches.

Level 3 thunderstorm warning in place across Switzerland

Switzerland has not yet made it to the end of the stormy weather. MeteoSwiss has issued a Level 3 thunderstorm warning for large parts of German-speaking Switzerland for Wednesday, July 15, reports Watson. The warning is in place until July 16. 

A Level 3 thunderstorm warning means that wind can reach up to 120 kilometres per hour (km/h), with the potential to uproot trees or break branches. Heavy rain of between 30 and 50 millimetres per hour could result in flooding and trigger landslides in areas with steep slopes. 

How to stay safe during the storms

The government recommends that residents stay away from water, exposed locations such as mountains, towers, and trees, and open areas such as fields due to the risk of lightning strikes.

If you find yourself in an open area and lightning hits, avoid lying down and instead crouch with your feet together and try to make as little contact with the ground as possible. Visit the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology’s website for further guidance.

Weather forecasts predict that rain will stick around in several cities on Thursday, Friday, and into Saturday. By Sunday, the rain is expected to clear, and temperatures will remain a little cooler, with highs of between 25 and 27 degrees celsius. 

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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