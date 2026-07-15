60 emergency calls and one injured as storm sweeps through Lucerne

The weather in Switzerland took a dramatic turn yesterday, as hot temperatures gave way to dangerous thunderstorms across much of the country. In Lucerne, the police received over 60 calls for help and one person was injured.

Storms provide a break from hot weather

Following another week of largely dry, hot weather, things changed quickly in the afternoon on Tuesday, July 14. Between 4pm and 8pm, heavy thunderstorms hit much of Switzerland and one canton in particular was significantly damaged.

The police in Lucerne reported that they received over 60 emergency phone calls as “numerous trees fell onto roads, water flooded buildings, and several lightning strikes were reported,” including on buildings. Unfortunately, one person even “sustained minor injuries” after being hit by “a flying piece of metal.”

After receiving the calls, several fire departments were deployed to help residents and clear roads. Several cars had also been struck by uprooted trees or by fallen branches.