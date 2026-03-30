SBB transported record number of daily passengers in 2025

The number of people taking the train in Switzerland continues to rise, with SBB reporting a record number of daily passengers in 2025. The rail company’s 2025 Annual Report also includes stats on punctuality and future expansion.

1,43 million people travelled with SBB a day in 2025

The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has revealed how many people travelled on Swiss trains last year in its 2025 Annual Report. The rail company reported that it transported a record 1,43 million daily passengers in 2025.

The figure is almost a 3 percent increase on the 1,39 million residents and tourists who took public transport each day in 2024. Passenger satisfaction also increased from 79,2 points in 2024 to 80 points in 2025.

The record for train punctuality was also broken in 2025, as SBB recently reported that 94,1 percent of trains reached their destination on time, an increase from 93,2 percent in 2024. However, the train company also faced the challenge of increasing aggression towards employees and announced that ticket inspectors will have the option to wear a body camera.