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SBB transported record number of daily passengers in 2025

SBB transported record number of daily passengers in 2025

Michael Derrer Fuchs / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

The number of people taking the train in Switzerland continues to rise, with SBB reporting a record number of daily passengers in 2025. The rail company’s 2025 Annual Report also includes stats on punctuality and future expansion.

1,43 million people travelled with SBB a day in 2025

The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has revealed how many people travelled on Swiss trains last year in its 2025 Annual Report. The rail company reported that it transported a record 1,43 million daily passengers in 2025.

The figure is almost a 3 percent increase on the 1,39 million residents and tourists who took public transport each day in 2024. Passenger satisfaction also increased from 79,2 points in 2024 to 80 points in 2025.

The record for train punctuality was also broken in 2025, as SBB recently reported that 94,1 percent of trains reached their destination on time, an increase from 93,2 percent in 2024. However, the train company also faced the challenge of increasing aggression towards employees and announced that ticket inspectors will have the option to wear a body camera.

SBB welcomes Transport ‘45 expansion proposal

Looking ahead, SBB “welcomes the prioritisation of expansion projects” outlined by the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) earlier this year. Also known as Transport ‘45 (Verkehr ‘45), the project shares the “key parameters for the expansion of transport infrastructure until 2045”.

Short-term rail expansion includes improvements to the Biel to Lausanne/Geneva route and more frequent services between Bern, Zurich, Lucerne and Basel. The legislation also outlines initiatives to “reduce bottlenecks on national motorways, and promote transport projects in urban areas”.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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