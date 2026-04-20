New app removes need to buy public transport tickets in Switzerland

A new public transport app, BiBo, is to be tested in Switzerland. The new app automates ticket purchasing and removes the need for passengers to check in and out of journeys.

How Switzerland's new public transport app automatically captures your journey

Alliance Swisspass, the organisation that oversees public transport tickets in Switzerland, has revealed that it is testing a new technology that will automate ticket purchasing.

With a new system, users would no longer have to manually buy a ticket or check in and out when taking the train or bus. Instead, a new app called BiBo (“Be in, Be out”) will “automatically recognis[e] when you are on public transport and calculate the corresponding fare after your journey”, reports SRF.

The app connects with Bluetooth transmitters on public transport and recognises when you get on or off. Currently, users can manually check in or out of a journey using the Swiss Federal Railway's (SBB) Easyride system instead of buying a ticket. This can “repeatedly lead to unpleasant surprises” such as a fine if, for example, a passenger forgets to activate it or does so too late.