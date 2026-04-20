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Swiss gov’t mulls mandatory helmets for e-scooters

Swiss gov’t mulls mandatory helmets for e-scooters

Michael Derrer Fuchs / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

Swiss cities are reporting increasing numbers of accidents involving e-scooters. To address this and improve safety, the government in Switzerland is set to consider making helmets mandatory.

Government wants to make e-scooters safer

As the number of e-scooter users in Switzerland rises, so too does the number of accidents. As a result, the Swiss government is considering what measures it could take to increase safety for users and the public.

The Federal Roads Office (Bundesamt für Strassen or ASTRA) commissioned a report in 2025 to examine what can be done to reduce the number of e-scooter accidents, reports Blick. One suggestion that the government could consider is making helmets mandatory for all e-scooter users.

Other measures could include widening bike paths to discourage e-scooters from mixing with pedestrians on pavements and creating designated e-scooter parking areas to avoid them being left in the road.

E-scooter accidents on the rise in Switzerland

The call for stricter e-scooter regulations comes as many Swiss cities report increasing numbers of accidents. In 2025, there were 94 accidents in Zurich that involved an e-scooter, over half of which were due to drunk users. 

Similarly, in canton Schaffhausen, e-scooter accidents have doubled and “the federal legislature is called upon to finally establish clear regulations on how to deal with these e-scooters,” says police director Cornelia Stamm Hurter.

Privately owned e-scooters could rise from around 100.000 to 300.000 in the next 10 years, making the need for safety measures even more pressing. Several cities in Europe, such as Paris and Prague, have even gone so far as to ban rental e-scooters. 

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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