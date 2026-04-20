Swiss gov’t mulls mandatory helmets for e-scooters

Swiss cities are reporting increasing numbers of accidents involving e-scooters. To address this and improve safety, the government in Switzerland is set to consider making helmets mandatory.

Government wants to make e-scooters safer

As the number of e-scooter users in Switzerland rises, so too does the number of accidents. As a result, the Swiss government is considering what measures it could take to increase safety for users and the public.

The Federal Roads Office (Bundesamt für Strassen or ASTRA) commissioned a report in 2025 to examine what can be done to reduce the number of e-scooter accidents, reports Blick. One suggestion that the government could consider is making helmets mandatory for all e-scooter users.

Other measures could include widening bike paths to discourage e-scooters from mixing with pedestrians on pavements and creating designated e-scooter parking areas to avoid them being left in the road.